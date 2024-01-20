Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start

The Spring 2024 Broadway season is coming, with 20 new productions set to arrive before the Tony Awards eligibility cutoff on April 25, 2024. For five of those shows (Doubt, Enemy of the People, Uncle Vanya, Mother Play, and Mary Jane), Broadway is the first stop, but the other fifteen have have already enjoyed runs all over the world. Check out where this spring's shows were developed below!

Prayer for the French Republic

Prayer for the French Republic comes to Broadway following MTC’s highly acclaimed extended, sold-out off-Broadway run in winter 2022. It won the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Play.

Prayer for the French Republic is now running on Broadway at the Samuel J. Freidman Theatre.

Days of Wine and Roses

The new musical had an critically acclaimed, sold-out run off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company, where it opened in May 2023.

Days of Wine and Roses is now running on Broadway at Studio 54.

My Son's Queer (But What Can You Do?)

Rob Madge's new play arrives following sold-out and critically acclaimed runs in London’s West End (fall 2022/winter 2023) and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (August 2022).

My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?) will open on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre.

The Notebook

The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook will open on Broadway at the Gerald Schhoenfeld Theatre.

Water for Elephants

PigPen Theatre Co.'s new musical had its world premiere in Atlanta on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre, running in summer 2023.

Water for Elephants will open on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre.

The Who's Tommy

Tommy returns following a critically acclaimed, award-winning, run at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, where it was the highest grossing production in the history of the Goodman.

The Who's Tommy will open on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

The Outsiders

The world premiere of The Outsiders ran in San Diego at La Jolla Playhouse in March 2023.

The Outsiders will open on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Lempicka

Following its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in summer 2018, Lempicka had its West Coast premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in summer 2022.

Lempicka will open on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.

The Wiz

Before arriving on Broadway, The Wiz tours the country, making stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Cleveland, Washington, DC, Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Atlanta, Greenville, Chicago, Des Moines, Tempe and San Diego.

The Wiz will open on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

Suffs

Suffs was originally developed and produced off-Broadway at The Public Theater in Spring 2022.

Suffs will open on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Stereophonic

The new play just concluded its off-Broadway world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons in November 2023.

Stereophonic will open on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre.

Hell's Kitchen

Hell’s Kitchen made its world premiere in a sold-out run in October 2023 -January 2024, including a five-week extension.

Hell's Kitchen will open on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre.

Cabaret

Cabaret opened in London's West End in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history.

Cabaret will open on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

The Heart of Rock & Roll

The Heart of Rock and Roll premiered in San Diego at The Old Globe in fall 2028.

The Heart of Rock & Roll will open on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

The Great Gatsby

The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. The production also broke the New Jersey theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day, and sold out the entire run before its very first performance in fall 2023.

The Great Gatsby will open on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre.