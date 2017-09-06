What's the Use of Wondrin? Meet the Broadway-Bound Cast of CAROUSEL

As recently reported, Carousel will begin performances at the Imperial Theatre next spring, starring Betsy Wolfe as Carrie Pipperidge, Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow, and Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin. This is in addition to the previous casting announcement that includes Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, Jessie Mueller as Julie Jordan, Renée Fleming as Nettie Fowler, Amar Ramasar as Jigger, and Brittany Pollock as Louise.

Check out some videos of what the stars were doing before Carousel!

Betsy Wolfe - "Everything Changes"

Alexander Gemignami - "Bring Him Home"

Margaret Colin - talking about "Veep" and "Shades of Blue"

Joshua Henry - "Run Away With Me"

Jessie Mueller - "Beautiful"

Renee Fleming - "You'll Never Walk Alone"

Amar Ramasar - original dance piece for TEDx

Brittany Pollack - Symphony in C (Ballet)

The ensemble of Carousel features Colin Anderson, Yesenia Ayala, Nicholas Belton, Colin Bradbury, Andrei Chagas, Leigh-Ann Esty, Laura Feig, David Michael Garry, Garett Hawe, Rosena M. Hill Jackson, Amy Justman, Jess LeProtto, Skye Mattox, Adriana Pierce, David Prottas, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Antoine L. Smith, Corey John Snide, Erica Spyres, Ryan Steele, Sam Strasfeld, Ricky Ubeda, Scarlett Walker, Jacob Keith Watson, and William Youmans. Additional cast members will be announced shortly. The creative team of this new production of Carousel includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic Design), Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth(Costume Design), nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher and three-time Tony Award winnerPeggy Eisenhauer (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award winner Jonathan Tunick(Orchestrations), and Andy Einhorn (Musical Supervision and Direction).

