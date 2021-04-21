What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!

While you may not see a Broadway tour until the fall comes, there's tons of fantastic theatre, both virtual and in person being produced across the country this summer!

We've rounded up some of the top productions on stage this summer! Find something near you to see using our comprehensive guide below!

Atlanta

WORKING: A MUSICAL



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Alliance Theatre on 4/22/2021 and runs through 6/6/2021.

"Everyone should have something to point to, something to be proud of." WORKING: A Musical explores what makes our work meaningful across all walks of life. Whether it be in an office, a restaurant, your home, or you've retired, this musical reminds us to celebrate not only what we do, but how we do it. With original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz, and James Taylor, the Alliance Theatre's concert staging of WORKING will premiere as part of the Under the Tent series.

SONGS TO GROW ON



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Alliance Theatre on 5/6/2021 and runs through 5/16/2021.

A Woody Guthrie concert for children! - A family friendly concert event featuring American folk music legend Woody Guthrie's classic children's songs. Performed by Rob Lawhon and drawn primarily from Guthrie's iconic album Songs to Grow on for Mother and Child, this cycle of songs captures the whimsy, joy, and wonder of childhood in three chords & a whole lot of fun. Join Woody and his dog Arlo as they serenade Atlanta families with songs that celebrate the human spirit.

MAMMA MIA!



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at City Springs Theatre on 5/7/2021 and runs through 5/9/2021.

Live theatre is back in this special outdoor engagement at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. ABBA's greatest hits help tell the story of a young woman's search for her birth father on a sunny Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, the daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

WEST SIDE STORY



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at City Springs Theatre on 7/9/2021 and runs through 7/18/2021.

As relevant today as when it premiered in 1957, WEST SIDE STORY is widely regarded as among the best musicals ever written. This landmark Broadway musical (with a legendary score by Leonard Bernstein) transports Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, struggling to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice. Featuring immortal songs such as "Tonight," "Something's Coming" and "I Feel Pretty," WEST SIDE STORY is certain to move, charm and captivate audiences old and new.

Boston

Who Could Ask For Anything More?



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Barrington Stage Company on 6/10/2021 and runs through 7/3/2021.

Join us in celebrating one of the greatest composers of the 20th Century. From "I Got Rhythm" to "Embraceable You" to "Summertime," George Gershwin's soaring, glorious music will lift your spirits and warm your hearts. Featuring a cast of stellar Broadway singers, this delightful concert will have you asking yourself "Who Could Ask for Anything More?"

Chester Bailey



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Barrington Stage Company on 6/18/2021 and runs through 7/3/2021.

In a stateside hospital at the close of World War II, a young man recovers from catastrophic injuries. Or so the doctors have told him. But Chester Bailey denies what's happened to him has actually happened, which is how he comes under the care of Dr. Philip Cotton. Older, wounded in his own ways, Cotton is charged with leading Chester back to reality. The journey is not what either man expected. Chester Bailey stars real-life father and son, Tony Award-winner Reed Birney (The Humans, House of Cards) and Ephraim Birney (Gotham, The Americans), as doctor and patient.

Eleanor



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Barrington Stage Company on 7/16/2021 and runs through 8/1/2021.

In Eleanor, BSC Associate Artist and playwright Mark St. Germain brings to life Eleanor Roosevelt, the most influential First Lady the world has ever seen. From her "Ugly Duckling" upbringing to her unorthodox marriage to Franklin, Eleanor puts her controversial life, loves and passions on the stage. Tony Award- winning actress Harriet Harris returns to the role after her stellar virtual reading with BSC last fall.

Sister Sorry



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Barrington Stage Company on 8/12/2021 and runs through 8/29/2021.

Sister Sorry was inspired by Alec Wilkinson's piece "The Confession," which was published in The New Yorker in 1993. In that piece, Wilkinson described his encounters with a conceptual artist in New York who maintained an answering machine on which the artist encouraged callers to confess their crimes. Sister Sorry is loosely based on a stunning confession revealed in a series of phone calls by a mysterious, enigmatic caller.

A Crossing



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Barrington Stage Company on 9/23/2021 and runs through 10/17/2021.

Pulsing with energy and emotional intensity, this story about a group of migrants crossing the southern border is raw, visceral and electrifying - demonstrating the personal impact of crossing an "invisible line." The group faces many dangers, including the coyote - a human smuggler. This new dance musical ingeniously combines compelling lyrics, athletic choreography and elements of Mexican folk music to tell a remarkable tale of courage, fear and struggle.

Get Your Pink Hands Off Me Sucka and Give Me Back

Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Barrington Stage Company on 6/4/2021 and runs through 6/6/2021.

Elizabeth Stanley in Concert



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Barrington Stage Company on 6/28/2021 and runs through 6/28/2021.

The Importance of Being Earnest



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Berkshire Theatre Group on 6/18/2021 and runs through 7/10/2021.

The Importance Of Being Earnest tells the story of two bachelor friends, dandy Algernon Moncrieff and reliable John (Jack) Worthing, as they take on double lives to court the attentions of the desirable Gwendolyn Fairfax and the romantic Cecily Cardew. But the gallants must then grapple with the uproarious consequences of their ruse...and with the formidable Lady Bracknell. The results are a world filled with chaos, mistaken identity and uncontrollable laughter! Oscar Wilde's much loved, exhilarating and enduring masterpiece will be set outside under a tent on a three quarter thrust stage. Surrounded by the bucolic grounds of Berkshire Theatre Festival in Stockbridge, the production will be directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner David Auburn (Proof; BTG: The Skin of Our Teeth, The Petrified Forest).

Nina Simone: Four Women



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Berkshire Theatre Group on 8/13/2021 and runs through 9/5/2021.

Nina Simone: Four Women imagines a conversation, often through music, between Simone and three African-American women. Set in the fragments of a shattered world, audiences will be in the Courtyard surrounded by the gritty and historic Mellon Barn outdoors at Berkshire Theatre Festival in Stockbridge. The production will be directed by Gerry McIntyre who choreographed last summer's hit Godspell and will feature Tony and Grammy Award Nominee Valisia LeKae (Broadway: Motown The Musical, Book of Mormon, Ragtime) as Nina Simone. In the aftermath of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in 1963, Nina Simone rocked the nation with "Four Women," her tribute in song to the four young girls lost in the tragedy. Scholar and artist Thulani Davis called the song "an instantly accessible analysis of the damning legacy of slavery, that made iconographic the real women we knew and would become."

The Wizard of Oz



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Berkshire Theatre Group on 7/23/2021 and runs through 8/15/2021.

BTG's extensive education program is now serving 13,000 school children and this year our well-loved community production is back! Relive the classic tale of four unlikely friends on the adventure of a lifetime. Join America's original heroine Dorothy as she leads her friends the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow on a journey down the yellow brick road to the magical Emerald City. Set in Kansas during the 20th century, this brand new, reimagined musical adventure is full of world travelers, festive carnival's and spectacular sideshows for families outside under the Big Tent on the grounds of Berkshire Theatre's Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. Featuring the classic songs, "Follow the Yellow Brick Road," "Ding Dong the Witch is Dead," and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," The Wizard of Oz reminds us all, there really is no place like home.

Kelli O'Hara In-Person in the Berkshires



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Berkshire Theatre Group on 6/25/2021 and runs through 6/26/2021.

Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara brings her glorious voice, irresistible stage appeal, and radiant personality to the Berkshires in an evening of personal favorite songs. Plus she'll share post-pandemic ponderings about the purpose and power of the arts and its resilient people.

Norm Lewis: In Concert



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Berkshire Theatre Group on 7/2/2021 and runs through 7/3/2021.

SAG and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis brings his glorious voice and ineffable charm and warmth to the Berkshire Theatre Group. Star of Netflix and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, Phantom Of The Opera, Les Miserables, Porgy & Bess, The Little Mermaid and more, Lewis is "among the most reliably impressive voices on Broadway" (NYT) and one of its most sought-after leading men. In an evening filled with the songs from roles that have brought him critical acclaim to unique takes on musical theatre standards, Lewis promises to leave audiences wanting more.

Much Ado About Nothing



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Brown Box Theatre on 8/6/2021 and runs through 8/29/2021.

Upon their return from war, a group of soldiers are reminded that life and love are not so black and white. Trickery, jealousy, deceit, and masquerade each play a role in challenging Benedict and Beatrice's scorn for love (and each other) as well as the seemingly unassailable love of Claudio and Hero. Through witty banter and dastardly deception, Shakespeare's beloved comedy, Much Ado About Nothing debates the preconceived notion of how to love and the value of trust.

A Beautiful Noise



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Emerson Colonial Theatre on 6/21/2022 and runs through 7/17/2022.

140,000,000 albums sold. Ten number one hits. One singular voice. The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring his hit songs "I'm A Believer," "Sweet Caroline," and "America." Directed by Tony® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise debuts in Boston before heading to Broadway. Good times never seemed so good.

Tiny Beautiful Things



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Gloucester Stage on 6/11/2021 and runs through 6/27/2021.

A celebration of the simple beauty of being human, this funny and deeply touching exploration of resilience is based on Cheryl Strayed's (Wild) journey as the beloved anonymous advice columnist for "Dear Sugar." Over the years, thousands of people turned to Sugar for words of wisdom, compassion, and hope. At first unsure of herself, Sugar finds a way to weave her own life experiences together with the deep yearning and heartrending questions from her readers. Brilliantly adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, the Academy Award-nominated writer of My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Baskerville



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Gloucester Stage on 7/2/2021 and runs through 7/25/2021.

From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig, comes Baskerville, a fast-paced comedy about everyone's favorite detective solving his most notorious case. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of "The Hound of the Baskervilles" before a family curse dooms its newest heir. The timeless duo investigate a dizzying web of clues along with three actors who deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.

Seared



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Gloucester Stage on 8/6/2021 and runs through 8/22/2021.

Brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach. The only problem, Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant and a waiter with dreams of his own and it all goes to hell in this hilarious and insightful new play that asks us to consider where art ends and commerce begins.

Reparations



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Gloucester Stage on 9/3/2021 and runs through 9/19/2021.

Ginny, a successful book editor, invites a young, Black aspiring author, Reg, to her apartment after a boozy book party. She wakes up to find that a night of tenderness and passion is turning into a tumultuous morning-after when he threatens to reveal a dark secret from the past. As family friends join for an ill-timed paella feast, all four are soon embroiled in whether the young writer is due reparation. Personal revelations lead to laughs, tears, and coming to terms with racial injustice and personal betrayal in this poignant new play by James Sheldon.

KING LEAR



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Shakespeare & Company on 7/2/2021 and runs through 8/29/2021.

The once powerful King Lear chooses to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, and so begins one of Shakespeare's most moving tragedies. At the crucial point of relinquishing his realm, Lear demands to know which of his daughters loves him the most. His ambitious older daughters answer with false praise and lavish flattery, however his youngest daughter, who does truly love him, answers with honesty. Wildly unsatisfied with her response, Lear's rage sets in motion catastrophic consequences. Ultimately stripped of his privilege and its trappings, Lear must reckon with his own humanity.

BECOMING OTHELLO: A BLACK GIRL'S JOURNEY



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Shakespeare & Company on 7/16/2021 and runs through 7/25/2021.

Described as a living memoir, BECOMING OTHELLO: A Black Girl's Journey is a multimedia theatrical production with lyrical language, soulful songs and the music that shaped the life of a resilient little girl growing up in Spanish Harlem. This choreopoem chronicles the life of classical actress, Debra Ann Byrd.

MEASURE FOR MEASURE: A WORKSHOP PRODUCTION



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Shakespeare & Company on 9/1/2021 and runs through 9/5/2021.

When Angelo is abruptly appointed to rule over a chaotic and debauched city, he restores order with repressive laws and an iron fist over licentiousness. The object of his own twisted desire is a young nun, whom he puts in an unthinkable position. "To whom should I complain?" is all that young Isabella can utter when she finds herself the target of his abuse of power. Justice can never come soon enough.

The Tanglewood Concert Experience



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Tanglewood on 7/9/2021 and runs through 8/16/2021.

Central Pennsylvania

The Adventures of Little Red Riding Hood



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Gamut Theatre on 5/7/2021 and runs through 5/16/2021.

Hamlet Free Shakespeare in the Park



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Gamut Theatre on 6/4/2021 and runs through 6/19/2021.

Hamlet is one of the most powerful and influential tragedies in the English language. Gamut Theatre's interpretation deals with the most compelling of the plays themes: Philosophy, revenge, morality, psychosis, and suicide through the eye of the adolescent. A modern version of this age old play is sure to intrigue and challenge any school group, leaving them with the question "To be, or not to be?

Thumbelina



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Gamut Theatre on 7/14/2021 and runs through 8/14/2021.

The beautiful, dancing Thumbelina gets terribly lost one day and needs to find her way home. She befriends Charlie and meets tons of interesting characters along the way. This excellent epic adventure is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen and will delight audiences of every age!

Chicago

Smokefall



Is currently on stage at Goodman Theatre and runs through 4/25/2021.

Change is in the air as Violet prepares to bring twin boys into the world. Inside her womb, her unborn sons contemplate their future, while the world around her is in transformation: her husband is secretly planning to leave her, her father is slipping into senility and her daughter has taken a vow of silence. Haunting and slyly funny, Smokefall explores the lives of this family in a lyrical treatise on the fragility of life and the power of love.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Goodman Theatre on 4/26/2021 and runs through 5/9/2021.

His city caught in a moral free-fall, the Duke of Vienna hands over power to Lord Angelo, who enforces long-dormant codes of chastity with zealous fervor. When a pious young nun pleads for the life of her condemned brother, Angelo's response reveals a web of desire, deception and hypocrisy that infects every corner of society. Robert Falls' daring production takes us into the heart of Shakespeare's dark comedy, in which virtue and vice collide-and lust and the law are inextricably entwined.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Titanic: The Musical



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Renaissance Theatre on 5/21/2021 and runs through 5/23/2021.

Titanic, The Musical examines the causes, the conditions and the characters involved in this ever-fascinating drama. This is the factual story of that ship-of her officers, crew and passengers, to be sure-but she will not, as has happened so many times before, serve as merely the background against which fictional, melodramatic narratives are recounted. The central character of our Titanic is the Titanic herself.

Dallas

Texas Outdoor Musical



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Pioneer Amphitheater on 5/29/2021 and runs through 8/14/2021.

A FAMILY-FRIENDLY SHOW set against an authentic tapestry of history, the show's fictional characters bring to life the stories, struggles and triumphs of the settlers of the Texas Panhandle in the 1800's. Song and dance abound - and a generous helping of good ol' Texas humor too - with spellbinding lighting, special effects and fireworks.

Delaware

Rob McClure - Smile



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Delaware Theatre on 5/4/2021 and runs through 5/8/2021.

The Tony-nominated Broadway star (Chaplin: The Musical, Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire) brings his witty cabaret, with James Sampliner on keys and Maggie Lakis.

Taylor Rodriguez - A Tribute to the King



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Delaware Theatre on 5/11/2021 and runs through 5/15/2021.

The 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winner and star of Million Dollar Quartet takes us on a journey invoking memories of the past.

Harry Hamlin - Icarus, the Sun and the Limelight



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Delaware Theatre on 5/18/2021 and runs through 5/22/2021.

We know Harry Hamlin as a storied American Actor; we don't know he started a fusion energy company that is on the verge of producing unlimited, safe, clean electricity.

Robert Dubac - Book of Moron



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Delaware Theatre on 6/1/2021 and runs through 6/5/2021.

This fast-paced, thought-provoking Off-Broadway production blends satire and theater to skewer cultural hypocrisy with a clever, intelligent edge.

Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Delaware Theatre on 6/15/2021 and runs through 6/19/2021.

This Ovation Award and Helen Hayes Award nominee, best known for tap dancing, has appeared in 42nd Street and Maurice Hines: Tappin' Thru Life.

Jenna Pastuszek - Get Happy!



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Delaware Theatre on 6/22/2021 and runs through 6/26/2021.

This cleverly curated cabaret salutes Judy Garland with music from The Wizard of Oz, Easter Parade, and Judy Live at Carnegie Hall.

The Whitney Project - A Celebration of Black Joy



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Delaware Theatre on 7/13/2021 and runs through 7/17/2021.

Musician and composer Jonathan Whitney's band features acclaimed singers Jea Street, Jr. and Nadjah Nicole, performing with storyteller TAHIRA.

Tony Braithwaite - Me, My Mic, and I



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Delaware Theatre on 7/27/2021 and runs through 7/31/2021.

The three-time Barrymore award winner combines stand-up comedy, impressions, storytelling and improvisation in his hilarious one-man show.

Denver

A Midsummer Night's Dream



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Colorado Shakespeare Festival on 6/18/2021 and runs through 8/15/2021.

Lift your spirits with a summer-long party! In this glam run of Shakespeare's electric comedy, the paths of four young lovers, some feuding fairies, a mischievous sprite and a troupe of bumbling actors collide. Join them in the forest as enchanting and peculiar schemes unfold across one unforgettable midsummer night.

The Odyssey



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Colorado Shakespeare Festival on 7/9/2021 and runs through 8/14/2021.

In Mary Zimmerman's sweeping adaptation of Homer's classic adventure, our hero Odysseus undergoes an epic journey to return to his own kingdom after the fall of Troy. He'll have to overcome witches, mythological beasts and the gods themselves if he ever hopes to see his wife and son again.

Pericles



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Colorado Shakespeare Festival on 8/1/2021 and runs through 8/3/2021.

TWO PERFORMANCES ONLY! Summer's hottest ticket is the Colorado Shakespeare Festival's Original Practices performance. This summer, revisit "Pericles," the story of a shipwrecked prince on the run after discovering a king's terrible secret. CSF's annual tradition of presenting plays as they were originally performed sells out months in advance-be sure to reserve your ticket right away!

Des Moines

Some Enchanted Evening



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Des Moines Playhouse on 4/22/2021 and runs through 5/9/2021.

Broadway icons Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II are celebrated in a musical revue of songs from Carousel, Cinderella, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, and more. Five singers share more than 30 memorable numbers including "My Favorite Things," "Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'," "Shall We Dance?," and, of course, "Some Enchanted Evening."

The Velveteen Rabbit



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Des Moines Playhouse on 4/16/2021 and runs through 5/2/2021.

When a child loves a toy, that toy becomes real to the child. But is there any magic that can make a toy truly real? The Velveteen Rabbit has been loved by generations of families.

A Love Offering



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Des Moines Playhouse on 6/4/2021 and runs through 6/20/2021.

T'Wana Jepson has been bit before. And scratched. And kicked. And punched. And called every dirty word in the book. But so has her co-worker and work mama, Miss Georgia. It comes with the territory as a nurse's aide caring for patients with Alzheimer's and dementia. You learn to not take it personally and to lean on your co-workers for support. But after T'Wana is attacked by the patient in E 204, something happens that threatens the bonds of trust and friendship.

Godspell



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Des Moines Playhouse on 7/9/2021 and runs through 8/8/2021.

Prepare ye for Godspell, a modern-day retelling of the New Testament parables. With a Tony-nominated score of songs ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, including the hit song "Day by Day," composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) brings to vibrant life the timeless messages of kindness, tolerance, and love.

Plaza Suite



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Des Moines Playhouse on 7/16/2021 and runs through 8/1/2021.

A suburban couple takes a suite while their house is being painted and it turns out to be the one in which they honeymooned 23 (or was it 24?) years before. A Hollywood producer thrice-married calls a childhood sweetheart, now a suburban housewife, for a little sexual diversion. A mother and father fight about the best way to get their daughter out of the bathroom and down to the ballroom where wedding guests are gathered. Hilarity abounds in Neil Simon's portrait of three couples successively occupying a suite at NYC's Plaza Hotel.

Detroit

THE GIN GAME



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Circle Theatre on 5/6/2021 and runs through 5/16/2021.

The Gin Game, winner of the 1978 Pulitzer Prize, brings audiences along for a game of wits, as Weller Martin and Fonsia Dorsey meet on the porch of their nursing home and strike up a friendship, with Weller teaching Fonsia how to play gin rummy. As they play, they share stories about the lives they led in the outside world. But when Fonsia wins every hand, Weller becomes increasingly frustrated, until their gin games and conversations become a battleground.

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Circle Theatre on 6/3/2021 and runs through 6/20/2021.

"Always...Patsy Cline" is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston names Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.

CABARET



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Circle Theatre on 7/15/2021 and runs through 7/31/2021.

Winner of 12 Tony Awards, this stunning masterpiece of musical theatre, set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, focuses on the nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub and revolves around American writer Cliff Bradshaw and his relationship with cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Overseeing the action is the Master of Ceremonies who welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret.

NOISES OFF



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Circle Theatre on 8/12/2021 and runs through 8/28/2021.

Called "the funniest farce ever written," Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing's On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

HAIR



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Circle Theatre on 9/9/2021 and runs through 9/25/2021.

The American tribal love-rock musical HAIR celebrates the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. To an infectiously energetic rock beat, the show wows audiences with songs like "Aquarius," "Good Morning, Starshine," "Hair," "I Got Life," and "Let The Sun Shine." Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, HAIR remains relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.

The Best of Broadway



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Tibbits Theater on 6/16/2021 and runs through 6/25/2021.

Come on along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway in this lively, fun and elegant revue of Broadway's Greatest Hits. From Broadway's humble beginnings, through its golden age, to the modern-day mega-musicals, audiences will be humming along and tapping their toes to the most memorable moments in musicals throughout the ages. From "Showboat" to "Phantom" to "Hamilton" and everything in between, it's Broadway's best under the stars.

The Fantasticks



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Tibbits Theater on 6/30/2021 and runs through 7/9/2021.

"The Fantasticks" is the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: Its poetry, passion, playfulness and pathos combine to create a comic and wistful romantic fable about love that grows with each new season. With its most memorable song, "Try to Remember," this funny and moving classic is fantastic for a breezy summer night! THE FANTASTICKS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Tibbits Theater on 7/14/2021 and runs through 7/23/2021.

Certain to delight kids of all ages, the final musical of the season is charming, witty and fun. "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the whole "Peanuts" gang. Join the familiar comic friends as they explore life's great questions while playing baseball, lamenting over homework, swooning over their crushes, and celebrating the joy of friendship. Musical numbers include "My Blanket and Me," "The Kite," "Suppertime," "Happiness," and more. YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

On Golden Pond



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Tibbits Theater on 7/28/2021 and runs through 8/6/2021.

This heartwarming play tells the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. He is a retired professor, nearing eighty, with heart palpitations and a failing memory-but still as tart-tongued, observant and eager for life as ever. Ethel is ten years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman, delighting in all the small things they cherish and that continue to enrich their long life together. This Tony and Drama Desk award-winning play became the beloved Oscar winning film of the same name starring Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn. This touching tale of evergreen devotion and the enduring strength of love and family is a golden way to end the summer with Tibbits at The Ponds of Coldwater.

Ft. Myers/Naples

A BRONX TALE



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Broadway Palm on 4/15/2021 and runs through 5/22/2021.

This streetwise musical is based on Academy Award® nominee Chazz Palminteri's story that The New York Times hails as "A Critics' Pick! The kind of tale that makes you laugh and cry" and amNY says is "A combination of Jersey Boys and West Side Story." This hit crowd-pleaser takes you to a working class Italian American neighborhood in the Bronx in the 1960s where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he would love to be. Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes, A Bronx Tale is an unforgettable story of loyalty, love, respect and most importantly, family. The musical was adapted by Palminteri's 1989 one-man show and that same show was also made into the 1993 Robert De Niro film in which he made his directorial debut.

BEEHIVE: THE 60s Musical



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Broadway Palm on 5/27/2021 and runs through 6/26/2021.

Take a trip down memory lane with this exciting and colorful salute to the powerful female voices of the 1960s. The talented cast will sing and dance to hits made popular by the Chiffons, The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Connie Francis and more. Beehive includes 40 beloved songs that take you on a journey through the look, sounds and feel of the 1960s such as My Boyfriend's Back, Son Of A Preacher Man, Me and Bobby McGee, R-E-S-P-E-C-T and It's My Party and many others!

GREASE



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Broadway Palm on 7/1/2021 and runs through 8/14/2021.

Grease is the word! Travel back to Rydell High and the hot-rodding Burger Palace Boys and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking Pink Ladies. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive their summer romance as the rest of the gang sings and dances their way through Greased Lightnin':, Summer Nights, Born to Hand Jive; We Go Together; Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee; You're The One That I Want, Beauty School Dropout and more!

FARCE OF NATURE



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Broadway Palm on 6/3/2021 and runs through 7/25/2021.

A Southern-fried farce about the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas and their struggling family fishing lodge, the Reel 'Em Inn. A motley collection of flawed characters hide, lie, disguise themselves, cross-dress, and slam doors, while trying to figure out the source of an awful stench. In the chaotic climax of this one outrageous day, love blossoms, truths are revealed, and the lives of the family, guests and gangsters alike change in surprising ways.

ROBIN HOOD: THE MUSICAL



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Broadway Palm on 4/23/2021 and runs through 5/16/2021.

The merry musical adventure about Robin Hood, the outlaw of Sherwood Forest who does all the wrong things for all the right reasons. When Robin Hood's childhood sweetheart Maid Marian is forced to marry the evil Prince John, it's up to Robin to stop the marriage, defeat the mean sheriff and secure Nottingham.

THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITTLE PIGS



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Broadway Palm on 7/9/2021 and runs through 8/13/2021.

There are two sides to every story and when the Big, Bad Wolf takes the stand in Piggsylvania's Trial of the Century, his voice is finally heard. Will the pigs' splashy puppet show make a puppet out of justice or is the wolf's catchy song and dance about a sneeze gone wrong all razzle-dazzle?

Houston

1776



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at TUTS Houston on 9/28/2021 and runs through 10/10/2021.

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong?

Direct from the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University and Roundabout Theatre Company on Broadway, this production reexamines a pivotal moment in American history in a re-imagining of the Tony Award®-winning musical a??1776a??.a??

Rock of Ages



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at TUTS Houston on 8/10/2021 and runs through 8/22/2021.

Rock of Ages takes you back to the time of bands with big egos, big guitar solos and even bigger hair! Featuring the music of hit bands including REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Bon Jovi, Styx, and Journey, this hit musical was nominated for five Tony Awards® including Best Musical.

Indianapolis

We Will Rock You



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Phoenix Theatre on 6/10/2021 and runs through 6/12/2021.

Featuring chart-topping Queen songs including "Another One Bites the Dust," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Killer Queen," "We Will Rock You," "Somebody To Love," "We Are the Champions," and many more, this 70-minute adaptation of the West End show follows two young rebels as they restore rock 'n' roll to "the iPlanet" in a post-apocalyptic world. WE WILL ROCK YOU® is a musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality.

13 the Musical



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Phoenix Theatre on 6/24/2021 and runs through 6/26/2021.

This Jason Robert Brown musical follows 13 year old Evan Goldman as he moves from New York City to Indiana. He must escape rumors and blackmail if he hopes to make friends and find happiness at his new school. This play deals with the hardships of leaving familiar places for unfamiliar ones, fitting in with your peers, and transitioning from youth to adulthood.

Once On This Island



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Phoenix Theatre on 7/8/2021 and runs through 7/10/2021.

From the Tony Award winning songwriting team, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, comes a story inspired from the by Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid. With a Caribbean tinged score, follow the story of Ti Moune as she goes on her quest to prove that love is stronger than death. Once on this Island is a fairy tale celebration of love, hope, life and death.

Chicago



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Phoenix Theatre on 7/22/2021 and runs through 7/24/2021.

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap...until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Merry Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune, and acquittal in this Kander & Ebb's legendary and award-winning musical.

Love, Lies and the Lottery



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Shawnee Playhouse on 5/15/2021 and runs through 5/23/2021.

The love of money is the root of all evil. In Love, Lies & the Lottery, a greedy soon-to-be ex-wife named Rachel will do whatever it takes to get her hands on her soon-to-be ex-husband's lottery ticket. After all, it's worth about $500 million.

Godspell



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Shawnee Playhouse on 5/30/2021 and runs through 5/30/2021.

Performers tell parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques, and hefty doses of comic timing. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way" "and "All for the Best."

PIPPIN



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Shawnee Playhouse on 6/4/2021 and runs through 6/13/2021.

Bob Fosse's tour de force-Pippin is the story of a young prince, heir to the throne, who is searching for his own "corner of the sky." Pippin returns from university certain that he will find a fulfilling purpose in life. Pippin is both a humorous allegory about growing up and a dark tale of the danger of false appearances and empty promises.

Hello Dolly!



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Shawnee Playhouse on 6/25/2021 and runs through 7/11/2021.

Made most popular by the 1964 original broadway production starring Carol Channing and the 1969 Academy Award nominee for Best Picture starring Barbra Streisand, This Golden Age Musical follows the story of Dolly Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker who travels to Yonkers, New York in order to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

Jacksonville

The Great American Trailer Park Musical



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Amelia Musical Playhouse on 4/15/2021 and runs through 4/25/2021.

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL explores life in Armadillo Acres, a trailer park in Starke, FL focusing mainly on the troubled marriage of Jeannie (Sherri Martin) and Norbert (Ron Araya) Garstecki. Tragedy early in their marriage has forced her to become agoraphobic and him into the arms of another, specifically an exotic dancer named Pippi (Sophia Loveday) who is on the run from an ex, Duke (Allyn Bessee). The story is told by a trio of women with some eccentricities of their own. The music is a high octane mix of country, rock, and disco. The situations are hilarious. The language is, well, adults only.

The Oldest Profession



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Amelia Musical Playhouse on 4/29/2021 and runs through 5/1/2021.

Five aging practitioners of the oldest profession are faced with a diminishing clientele, increased competition, and aching joints. With wit, compassion and humor, they struggle to find and learn new tricks. Set in New York City, the Upper West Side, in 1980.

BKLYN



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Titusville Playhouse on 5/28/2021 and runs through 6/20/2021.

BKLYN The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of street performers who are sharing a story from their lives, using it to help you see them as people too. Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring, drawing the audience into a live theater experience to remember.

BIG FISH



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Titusville Playhouse on 4/23/2021 and runs through 5/15/2021.

The Titusville Playhouse, Inc located within the Historic Emma Parrish Theatre is a thriving 501-C Non Profit live theatre in their 56th season. Providing professional quality entertainment on the Space Coast of Central Florida. In the final year of a 1.7 million remodel, you will experience wide and open seating with drinks available, all within a newly refurbished and relaxed environment. From ticket purchase to curtain down our goal is that your experience, at the Titusville Playhouse, be one of enjoyment and excitement!

Los Angeles

American Mariachi



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at South Coast Repertory on 7/15/2021 and runs through 7/29/2021.

Back by popular demand! In this big-hearted comedy with live music, Lucha spends her days caring for her mother and yearning for more. But it's the 1970s and women can't be mariachis...or can they? Defying tradition, Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates and take up instruments. A loving gesture for a mother becomes much more as the young women dream big and embrace the transcendent power of music. "A tug at the heartstrings that will echo for days" (Denver Post).

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at South Coast Repertory on 7/16/2021 and runs through 8/1/2021.

Good grief! The whole "Peanuts" gang is here-Lucy, Linus, Snoopy, and of course, that wishy-washy blockhead, Charlie Brown. He's never pitched a winning baseball game and he can't muster the courage to talk to the Little-Red Haired Girl. But all his best qualities-and those of his clever friends-get celebrated in this delightful musical filled with such gleeful tunes as "My Blanket and Me," "Suppertime" and "Happiness."

Madison

AN IMPROBABLE FICTION



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at American Players on 5/27/2021 and runs through 6/26/2021.

Whether or not you watched the play-reading during our Out of the Woods series, we are indescribably giddy for you to see it on our Hill Stage, where it was born to be. This world-premiere staging is, among many other wonderful things, a glorious gift to lit-nerd wish fulfillment, providing a heartfelt and hilarious answer to the question "what would it be like to sit out the plague at a bar with your five favorite Shakespearean characters?" (We know! We've thought about it too!) Like the very best taverns, this story is buoyed by community, and ringing with good cheer; a tale that feels custom-made for APT. Because it was.

THE MOUNTAINTOP



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at American Players on 5/14/2021 and runs through 6/19/2021.

There's a storm brewing at the Lorraine Motel. And the electricity in room 306 may just overpower the lightning outside, as a weary hero receives a smoke and a reality check from a mysterious housekeeper; both of them roiled by the repercussions. A growing moment of connection, unpredicted and unpredictable. It's a conversation about racism and justice and holey socks. About the divergent paths of legacy, and how sometimes a great man is also human. A riveting, poetic journey through Martin Luther King Jr.'s missing minutes on April 3, 1968.

ROUGH CROSSING



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at American Players on 7/1/2021 and runs through 8/7/2021.

Here we have a play that hits all the notes with equal glee - a screwball comedy written by one of the smartest playwrights of our time. Stoppard's sharp and sparkling wit is on full display, punctuated by pratfalls, and led by a cast of characters teetering just on the edge of ridiculous. Even when they're behaving badly, you can't help but cheer them on. Their hearts, after all, are in the right place. Mostly. It's about as much fun as you can have on a stage. Be careful not to laugh your mask off.

AN ILIAD



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at American Players on 6/25/2021 and runs through 8/15/2021.

This is a story you may think you know; a grand classic born on the backs of gods and warriors. But things are different in the Touchstone. In a thrilling reprise of APT's 2015 production, Homer's epic is razed and reborn through the heart of a war-weary poet. Bathed in bravery, blood and the heat of battle, the telling ravages our Poet every time. But there's a reason he's got the job. He may be able to make us understand. Maybe make us stop. History's greatest battle whetted to a razor-sharp edge in a stunning night of theater.

CYMBELINE



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at American Players on 8/12/2021 and runs through 9/11/2021.

Like many in Shakespeare's comedy quiver, this one kicks off with a young couple in love. But Cymbeline is not your average Shakespeare comedy, and things go rapidly off the rails, driven by wicked stepmothers, spoiled princes and a villain with no clear motive looking to flip a hero to the dark side. After all, if the Bard has taught us anything, it's that there is no pain-free path to love, and happily-ever-after can look a lot different in reality than it looks in your head. Even the best of folks hit low points (and fair warning, some of these go lower than you might expect). But that just makes the high road gleam all the brighter. In a switcheroo on the Elizabethan days of all male casts, this one is played by a brilliant group of women, here to spark new insights in hero and villain alike. A Shakespearian rarity, seen only once before on an APT stage.

A PHOENIX TOO FREQUENT



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at American Players on 8/26/2021 and runs through 10/3/2021.

Here we have the classic "boy-meets-girl, boy-dies, girl-meets-handsome-soldier-in-the-first-boy's-tomb-while- waiting-to-die-with-her-faithful-servant" story. It may sound ridiculous. And it is. But youth is often a ridiculous ride, and it's hard to be hopeless for long when you're on it. Feel free to laugh with them as they attempt to find their way in the literal dark, with a bellyful of wine and all the earnest, wobbly assurance of people dealing with death just as they're learning to live life. Quirky and Greeky and oh so funny, with a deceptively deep story, this one promises a delightful time in the Touchstone (or, for that matter, on video). Originally slated for the 2020 season.

THE BEST IS YET TO COME: SINATRA & FRIENDS



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Sunset Playhouse on 6/13/2021 and runs through 6/13/2021.

Music from the Great American Songbook takes center stage as we feature songs by legendary vocalists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Rosemary Clooney, and Nat King Cole.

BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTERS: BOMBSHELL THEATER CO



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Sunset Playhouse on 6/27/2021 and runs through 6/27/2021.

Fasten your seat belts for an entire evening of "eleven o'clock" Broadway blockbuster numbers presented by talented performers from Bombshell Theater Co. who are rarin' to go! If we were under a roof, we'd be raising it!

DANCING IN THE STREETS: Motown & Soul Hits



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Sunset Playhouse on 7/11/2021 and runs through 7/11/2021.

Kerry Hart Bieneman brings the amazing talents of Shawn Holmes, Cynthia Cobb, & Ryan Charles to this celebration in song. With many of the biggest hits of Motown & Soul, it will be hard to stay seated for this one!

DISCO DIVAS: EVERYBODY DANCE!



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Sunset Playhouse on 7/25/2021 and runs through 7/25/2021.

Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Freda Payne, and other fiery divas started a Disco Inferno that lit up the '80s with songs like RESCUE ME, I WILL SURVIVE, and HOT STUFF. Grab your platform shoes and get ready to get down!

A WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY: Songs to Remember



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Sunset Playhouse on 8/8/2021 and runs through 8/8/2021.

When opportunity knocks, answer the call! Talented teens who missed out on their high school musicals due to school closures are given the chance to show what they can do in this lively revue. Join Sunset in supporting these exceptional young performers.

Maine

Spamalot



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Ogunquit Playhouse on 6/16/2021 and runs through 7/10/2021.

From the comedic brilliance of the mighty Pythons and their hysterically inaccurate retelling of King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail, Eric Idle adapts his original Broadway script to streamline the music and laughter for a COVID-friendly environment. And we won't even require you to bring a shrubbery!

Escape to Margaritaville



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Ogunquit Playhouse on 7/14/2021 and runs through 8/28/2021.

Our Summer backyard bash shifts into cruise control with the Regional Premiere of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE. We're dining on cheeseburgers in paradise and wasting away with this 90-minute no intermission journey through the music of the incomparable Jimmy Buffett.

Nashville

A Midsummer Night's Dream



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Murfreesboro Little Theatre on 5/8/2021 and runs through 5/16/2021.

This comedic tale of magic, mischief, romantic chaos, and confusion will take place outdoors on the grounds of Oaklands Mansion.

JITNEY



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Nashville Shakespeare on 8/12/2021 and runs through 8/22/2021.

Twelfth Night



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Nashville Shakespeare on 8/26/2021 and runs through 9/12/2021.

Oklahoma

Nunsense



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Lyric Theatre on 4/21/2021 and runs through 5/9/2021.

This hilarious spoof follows the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, after the deaths of the rest of the sisterhood from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia (Child of God), the remaining nuns stage a talent show to raise money to bury their dearly departed. Participating in the project are Mother Superior Sister Regina, a former circus performer who can not resist the spotlight; her competitive but dignified rival, second-in-command Sister Mary Hubert; Sister Robert Anne, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is determined to be the world's first ballerina nun; and wacky, childlike Sister Mary Amnesia, who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. This sinfully funny musical hit will have you shouting Ha-Ha-lleluia! Written by Dan Goggin, the production will feature direction from Lyric's Associate Artistic Director Ashley Wells.

Grease



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Lyric Theatre on 6/15/2021 and runs through 6/27/2021.

A secret summer romance between the new girl in town and the school's coolest cat finds its way into Rydell High's school year. These were "the good times" where hula-hoops, bouffants and hot rods were all the rage and rock 'n' roll was king. Grease will feature all of the unforgettable songs from both the stage production and the movie, including "You're the One that I Want," "Grease is the Word," "Summer Nights" and "Hopelessly Devoted to You." You'll be fans in the stands when Lyric's production hits the field in a spectacular, new '50s musical experience! With book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, the production will be directed by Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron.

Philadelphia

Peril's Island in Harrowgate Park



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Shakespeare in Clark Park on 8/12/2021 and runs through 8/15/2021.

It starts with an innocent riddle. But the answer is deadly and when Pericles uncovers the terrible truth he flees the land of Antioch and sets in motion an adventure full of love, peril and perseverance that reverberates across three nations. With a troupe of tumbling and swirling circus performers, Shakespeare in Clark Park brings to life Pericles' windswept tale of shipwrecks, chivalry and family finally found.

Pericles in Clark Park



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Shakespeare in Clark Park on 7/28/2021 and runs through 8/1/2021.

Peril's Island is inspired by our July production of PERICLES (performed in our home base, Clark Park!), but is a completely original immersive experience. This new play was created through the collaboration of community members with professional theater artists. Thanks to the William Penn Foundation, this Park Play will be presented to the public free of charge.

Fat Ham



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Wilma Theatre on 4/29/2021 and runs through 5/23/2021.

The ghost of Juicy's dad haunts him and asks for revenge - on Juicy's uncle, who has now married his widowed mom. Sound familiar? Yes, but... Fat Ham is a filmed production of an exciting new play by Wilma Co-Artistic Director James Ijames (Kill Move Paradise). It centers a Black, queer discovery of self, softness, and resilience ... at a cookout in the South.

Phoenix

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Phoenix Theatre Company on 4/14/2021 and runs through 5/23/2021.

Frank Sinatra's story is told through the combined range of four virtuoso vocalists, performing the best of his songs in an intimate nightclub setting. With music including "Fly Me to the Moon," "I Get A Kick Out Of You," "New York, New York" and-of course-"My Way," you'll be swinging in the aisles at this fresh new Broadway revue.

Portland

Manhattan



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Oregon Shakespeare Festival on 3/29/2021 and runs through 4/24/2021.

This 2018 world premiere by celebrated playwright, activist, and attorney Mary Kathryn Nagle illuminates the tragic consequences of commercial exploits, including the removal of the Lenape people and the attempted eradication of their culture, that gave rise to the America we know today. This brilliant production, directed by Laurie Woolery, defiantly demonstrates that the Lenape are still here.

Snow in Midsummer



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Oregon Shakespeare Festival on 5/3/2021 and runs through 5/29/2021.

This 2018 U.S.-premiere production interweaves two stories-of a young woman who curses her city from beyond the grave, and of a wealthy businesswoman who must face the parched, locust-plagued city. This modern ghost story beautifully reimagines a classic myth and explores the legacy of trauma, the heart of injustice, and the lengths to which we go for love.

Ring of Fire



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Stumptown Stages on 7/16/2021 and runs through 7/18/2021.

Ring of Fire Synopsis: From the opening chords of vintage country to rockabilly, rock n' roll, searing ballads and gentle songs of love and deep faith, Ring of Fire packs a score that provides a rich fabric in which to lay down the story of Johnny Cash.

Raleigh

EVITA



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Burning Coal Theatre Company on 6/17/2021 and runs through 6/27/2021.

Eva Peron is from the wrong side of the tracks. But she ain't stayin' there long. She's on a one-way trajectory, and that one way is up. If she has to kick a few people aside in the process, then so be it. One of Webber's best scores, this show contains "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina", "A New Argentina", "Another Suitcase, Another Hall" and "Buenos Aires".

Salt Lake City

Million Dollar Quartet



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Tucahan Amphitheater on 6/18/2021 and runs through 8/7/2021.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is the smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. On December 4, 1956, these four young musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary night to life, featuring a score of rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, That's All Right, Sixteen Tons, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, Who Do You Love?, Matchbox, Folsom Prison Blues, Hound Dog and more! Don't miss your chance to see MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Tuacahn this summer!

School of Rock the Musical



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Tucahan Amphitheater on 7/17/2021 and runs through 10/22/2021.

This family-friendly show, based on the cult film and with a rocking new score from Andrew Lloyd Webber, School of Rock follows slacker Dewey Finn as he turns a class of straight-A students into an ear-popping, riff-scorching, all-conquering rock band! With a jolt of energy, this inspiring musical features the first-ever kids rock band playing their instruments live on-stage! Bring the whole family and find out if they will win the Battle of the Bands and show us they can truly ROCK!

The Count of Monte Cristo



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Tucahan Amphitheater on 7/24/2021 and runs through 10/21/2021.

Falsely accused of colluding with the exiled Napoleon Bonaparte in 19th century France, newlywed seaman Edmond Dantès suddenly finds himself thrown into a Mediterranean island prison without a trial. At the brink of despair after many hopeless years of confinement, his fortunes change when a fellow prisoner helps him escape and bequeaths a substantial fortune on him. Money in hand, Dantès transforms himself into the powerful and mysterious Count of Monte Cristo and embarks upon a quest to avenge those who stole the heart of his beloved bride, Mercedes, and conspired to destroy him. In the process, the man who was once imprisoned discovers the only true path to freedom comes by embracing love, mercy, and forgiveness.

Annie



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Tucahan Amphitheater on 5/14/2021 and runs through 7/10/2021.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She's determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago at an Orphanage run by the cruel, Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil plans and finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Beauty and the Beast



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Tucahan Amphitheater on 5/7/2021 and runs through 10/23/2021.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast, tells of Belle, a young woman in a small town, and the Beast, a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the spell will be broken and he will be transformed into his former self. But, if the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. Your whole family will love this tale as old as time filled with Tuacahn magic.

PERICLES



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Utah Shakespeare Festival on 6/21/2021 and runs through 9/9/2021.

Pursued by an evil king, Pericles sets sail on an odyssey of romance and spectacle. But dangers face him on every seashore as he drifts from country to country, from year to year, from intrigue to intrigue. His loves die. His friends deceive him. The gods are against him. But, in true storybook fashion, miracles reunite loved ones, bringing joy and safe harbor at last.

RICHARD III



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Utah Shakespeare Festival on 6/22/2021 and runs through 9/10/2021.

King Richard, "that foul bunch-back'd toad," has manipulated his way to the English throne by exploiting (or murdering) everyone in his path. Yet the ambitious son of York finds his wit and enigmatic charm are not enough to survive in the twisted world he has created. He now must face his own destiny in this haunting tale of the feats-and failures-of kings.

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Utah Shakespeare Festival on 6/23/2021 and runs through 9/11/2021.

Antipholus and Dromio are bewildered. Everywhere they go, they seem to have already been there, and everyone they meet seems to know all about them. The more they try to unravel the lunatic events around them, the more farcical their lives become. It's double the laughter and twice the fun in Shakespeare's youthful comedy of twins and mistaken identities, set in a Greek Island paradise in the 1970s.

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Utah Shakespeare Festival on 6/25/2021 and runs through 10/9/2021.

A shipload of sentimental pirates, a gaggle of giggling maidens, and a band of bumbling policemen bring fun and sparkle to one of the most charmingly silly operettas ever to grace the stage. Frederic, our hero, is bound by duty and must abandon his new-found love, Mabel, to join the pirate trade. Alas and alack! Must he truly lose Mabel, or can he find a way out of this frivolous conumdrum?

RAGTIME



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Utah Shakespeare Festival on 6/26/2021 and runs through 9/11/2021.

The worlds of a wealthy white couple, a Jewish immigrant father and daughter, and an African-American ragtime musician intertwine and sometimes collide as they seek the American dream at the volatile turn of the twentieth century. In this award winning musical, their lives sweep across the diversity of the American experience to create a stirring epic that captures the beats of a nation: the conflicts, the hope and despair, the search for justice, and-of course-the ragtime.

CYMBELINE



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Utah Shakespeare Festival on 7/16/2021 and runs through 10/9/2021.

A rarely performed play of intrigue and deception in the face of steely resolve, Cymbeline contains some of the Bard's most wonderous language, leading us through wild plot twists, mistaken identities, and a heart-rending quest for love. When Imogen's father wrongfully banishes her soul-mate, the princess must embark on a near mythic quest to prove her fidelity, escape her stepmother's dastardly plot, and reclaim her love. In this fantastical work from the zenith of Shakespeare's talent, the improbable becomes probable as kind strangers, dastardly villains, ghosts, gods, and long-lost princes pave the road to Happily Ever After.

INTIMATE APPAREL



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Utah Shakespeare Festival on 7/17/2021 and runs through 10/9/2021.

Esther is a single African-American woman in early 1900s Manhattan who has sewn her way out of poverty stitch by stitch, creating fine lingerie for her wealthy clientele. But she is alone and cautiously exchanging love letters with a Panama Canal laborer on his way to New York, despite mutual tender affections with her Jewish cloth merchant. This warm, heart-rending play gently weaves an intricate tapestry of our human need for intimacy while exploring social divisions of race, religion, equality, and class.

THE COMEDY OF TERRORS



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Utah Shakespeare Festival on 7/29/2021 and runs through 10/9/2021.

Two twin sisters. Two twin brothers. And a third brother thrown in just for kicks. Sounds like a Shakespearean comedy. But this spooky and madcap farce revs up the action even further as two actors play all five characters: a police officer, a confused thespian, her twin sister-gone-bad, a conniving charity worker, and his bumbling twin brother.

Sarasota

Ana Isabelle & Friends In Concert



Is now on stage at Asolo Repertory Theater and runs through 4/24/2021.

Sioux Falls

Twelfth Night, or What You Will



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at South Dakota Shakespeare Festival on 6/17/2021 and runs through 6/20/2021.

The play will be directed by Oliver Mayes, who is in the midst of finishing his MFA in Directing at the University of South Dakota. He is excited for his first post-grad school gig: "I am thrilled to be working with the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival. Their commitment to accessibility and engaging with communities is something I deeply admire; I look forward to collaborating on a production of Twelfth Night that is truly a communal experience."

St. Louis

King Lear



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at St. Louis Shakespeare Festival on 6/2/2021 and runs through 6/27/2021.

We're back for another season of outdoor performances starting with KING LEAR starring André De Shields in Shakespeare Glen, a new 24-stop touring production of OTHELLO and the return of Shakespeare in the Streets in the historic North St. Louis neighborhood of THE VILLE.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at The Muny on 7/5/2021 and runs through 7/11/2021.

Based on the Academy Award-winning 1954 film, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is Americana at its finest. With an age-old tale of wooing and winning, the battle of the sexes and some barn-raising dancing, this western rollick features whistle-worthy favorites, including "Bless Your Beautiful Hide" and "Goin' Courtin'."

Mary Poppins



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at The Muny on 7/14/2021 and runs through 7/22/2021.

Based on one of the most popular films in history, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is practically perfect in every way. Transporting audiences by umbrella to London at the turn of the last century, this Tony Award-winning stage adaptation features a magical carpet bag full of classics.

Smokey Joe's Cafe



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at The Muny on 7/25/2021 and runs through 7/31/2021.

Set in St. Louis' historic Gaslight Square, Broadway's longest running musical revue includes Grammy Award-winning favorites such as "Yakety Yak," "Jailhouse Rock," "On Broadway" and "Love Potion No. 9." With this generation-defining Muny premiere, audiences will be dancing in the aisles.

The Sound of Music



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at The Muny on 8/3/2021 and runs through 8/9/2021.

Considered by many to be the world's most beloved musical, The Sound of Music reminds us that with high-spirited hope, heartfelt compassion and unwavering determination, life's mountains can always be climbed.

Sweeney Todd



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at The Muny on 8/12/2021 and runs through 8/18/2021.

Start the car and head to a "whoopee spot" where crime and corruption are hot! Kander and Ebb's internationally-acclaimed musical about fame, fortune and justice features a headline-worthy story of how two icon-victs become jazz age celebrities.

On Your Feet!

Is currently scheduled to begin performances at The Muny on 8/21/2021 and runs through 8/27/2021.

Based on the inspiring true story of the queen of Latin pop, Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, On Your Feet! is a universal sensation that shows what can happen when two people believe in their talent, music and one another.

Chicago



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at The Muny on 8/30/2021 and runs through 9/5/2021.

Start the car and head to a "whoopee spot" where crime and corruption are hot! Kander and Ebb's internationally-acclaimed musical about fame, fortune and justice features a headline-worthy story of how two icon-victs become jazz age celebrities.

Vermont

The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Northern Stage on 6/9/2021 and runs through 7/4/2021.

37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes... outdoors! Three madcap actors in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. Once London's longest running comedy, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED), directed by Carol Dunne and staring Eric Love, will invite Northern Stage audiences outside to our brand new open-air stage for this roaring romp through the Bard's brilliance.

Million Dollar Quartet



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Northern Stage on 8/11/2021 and runs through 9/12/2021.

To close out our outdoor summer season, put on your Blue Suede Shoes and get ready to Walk the Line, because there's FINALLY going to be a Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On! Northern Stage is bringing you MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, the musical that drops you into December 4, 1956, when icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathered for the first and only time at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings you legendary night to life, featuring a score of rock hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Folsom Prison Blues," and "Hound Dog." Million Dollar Quartet features a case of multi-talented actor-musicians for a musical event audiences won't soon forget.

