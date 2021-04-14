When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!

Click Here for More Articles on Regional Updates

After over a year of Broadway tours being paused, productions are now beginning to announce returns to theatre across the country!

Many Broadway tours are aiming to return this fall with dates now announced for many cities. Touring productions of Hamilton, Pretty Woman, Hadestown, and Come From Away are heavily featured in announcements across the country, with these being some of the first shows we can expect to see back on the road this fall.

This list is being continuously updated as more cities announce their seasons!

See if yours is one of them below!

Atlanta

Hamilton



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Fox Theater on 8/25/2021 and runs through 9/26/2021. Other shows in the season include Fiddler on the Roof and Tootsie.

Baltimore

Tootsie



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Hippodrome Theater on 11/30/2021 and runs through 12/5/2021. Other shows in the season include Hamilton, Pretty Woman, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Boston

Hadestown



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Citizens Bank Opera House on 11/2/2021 and runs through 11/14/2021. Other shows in the season include Hamilton, To Kill A Mockingbird, Ain't Too Proud, Wicked, Anastasia, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Buffalo

Frozen



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Shea's Performing Arts Center on 9/10/2021 and runs through 9/24/2021. Other shows in the season include Tootsie, Pretty Woman, Oklahoma, My Fair Lady, To Kill A Mockingbird, and Ain't Too Proud.

Charlotte

Wicked



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on 10/6/2021 and runs through 10/24/2021. Other shows in the season include Beautiful, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, The Lion King, and Mean Girls.

Chicago

Frozen



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Cadillac Palace Theatre on 11/19/2021 and runs through 1/23/2022. Other shows in the season include Frozen, Come From Away, Moulin Rouge, My Fair Lady, The Devil Wears Prada, and SIX.

Cincinnati

Pretty Woman



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Aronoff Center on 10/19/2021 and runs through 10/31/2021. Other shows in the season include Wicked, Hairspray, My Fair Lady, Ain't Too Proud, Frozen, The Band's Visit, and Hamilton.

Cleveland

The Prom



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Playhouse Square on 11/2/2021 and runs through 11/21/2021. Other shows in the season include Pretty Woman, To Kill A Mockingbird, My Fair Lady, Ain't Too Proud, and Frozen.

Connecticut

​Escape to Margaritaville



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at The Bushnell on 10/12/2021 and runs through 10/17/2021. Other shows in the season include The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen,Pretty Woman, Hamilton, Hadestown, and Mean Girls.

Dallas

Wicked



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Dallas Summer Musicals on 8/4/2021 and runs through 9/5/2021. Other shows in the season include Jersey Boys, Hamilton, Hadestown, Rent, Come From Away, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mean Girls, Oklahoma, and Frozen.

Denver

The Lion King



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Denver Center for the Performing Arts on 12/2/2021 and runs through 1/2/2022. Other shows in the season include Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud, My Fair Lady, Tootsie, Hadestown, Jersey Boys, Pretty Woman, Come From Away, Les Miserables, Riverdance, Dear Evan Hansen, and Moulin Rouge.

Houston

My Fair Lady



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at The Hobby Center on 9/14/2021 and runs through 9/19/2021. Other shows in the season include Tootsie, Hadestown, Fiddler on the Roof, Frozen, Mean Girls, Hamilton, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Las Vegas

CATS



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at The Smith Center on 10/12/2021 and runs through 10/17/2021. Other shows in the season include A Christmas Carol, My Fair Lady, The Band's Visit, and Tootsie.

Los Angeles

Oklahoma!



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Center Theatre Group on 9/13/2022 and runs through 10/16/2022. Other shows in their season include A Christmas Carol, Everybody's Talking About Jamie (North American Premiere), Hadestown, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Prom.

Pretty Woman



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Pantages Theater on 10/9/2021 and runs through 10/16/2021. Other shows in the season include Hamilton, My Fair Lady, The Band's Visit, Tootsie, Pretty Woman, and Moulin Rouge.

Minneapolis / St. Paul

Come From Away



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Hennepin Theatre Trust on 9/7/2021 and runs through 9/19/2021. Other shows in the season include Moulin Rouge, Oklahoma, The Prom, Pretty Woman, Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Anastasia, CATS, and Frozen.

New Orleans

Tootsie



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Saenger Theatre on 11/9/2021 and runs through 11/14/2021. Other shows in the season include Escape to Margaritaville, CATS, Hadestown, Frozen, Anastasia, Mean Girls, and Hamilton.

Philadelphia

Hamilton



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Kimmel Center on 10/20/2021 and runs through 11/28/2021. Other shows in the season include Oklahoma, Pretty Woman, To Kill A Mockingbird, Hadestown, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Phoenix

Oklahoma



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at ASU Gammage on 8/17/2021 and runs through 8/22/2021. Other shows in the season include Hamilton, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Band's Visit, Tootsie, Hadestown, and Come From Away.

Hamilton



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Broadway in Tucson on 11/17/2021 and runs through 12/5/2021. Other shows in the season include My Fair Lady, The Band's Visit, Tootsie, Hadestown, Pretty Woman, Jersey Boys, and Come From Away.

Pittsburgh

Hadestown



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Benedum Center on 9/7/2021 and runs through 9/12/2021. Other shows in the season include Pretty Woman, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and Oklahoma.

Rhode Island

Pretty Woman



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Providence Performing Arts Center on 10/9/2021 and runs through 10/16/2021. Other shows in the season include Hamilton, Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Prom, Oklahoma, Dear Evan Hansen, Ain't Too Proud, and My Fair Lady.

Rockland / Westchester

CATS



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre on 9/21/2021 and runs through 9/26/2021. Other shows in the season include Pretty Woman, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Band's Visit, Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, and My Fair Lady.

Salt Lake City

Disney's Frozen



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Broadway at the Eccles on 10/28/2021 and runs through 11/14/2021. Other shows in the season include Hamilton, Hadestown, To Kill A Mockingbird, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and The Band's Visit.

San Antonio

My Fair Lady



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Majestic Theatre on 9/21/2021 and runs through 9/26/2021. Other shows in the season include The Lion King, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Hamilton, Tootsie, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mean Girls, Rent, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

San Francisco

Hamilton



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Broadway San Jose on 10/12/2021 and runs through 10/31/2021. Other shows in the season include Hairspray, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tootsie, Dear Evan Hansen, Rent, and Come From Away,

Mean Girls



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at BroadwaySF on 7/27/2021 and runs through 8/22/2021. Other shows in the season include Oklahoma, To Kill A Mockingbird, The Prom, Ain't Too Proud, moulin Rouge, Hadestown, and a 7th show to be announced.

St. Louis

Pretty Woman



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Fox Theater St. Louis on 11/16/2021 and runs through 11/18/2021. Other shows in the season include CATS, The Prom, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Hamilton, and The Lion King.

Washington, DC

Hadestown



Is currently scheduled to begin performances at Kennedy Center on 10/13/2021 and runs through 10/31/2021. Other shows in the season include Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Prom, Jesus Christ Superstar, Mean Girls, Oklahoma, Jersey Boys, The Band's Visit, Hamilton, and Dear Evan Hansen.

