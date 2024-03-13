We're Hiring! BroadwayWorld Is Seeking a Full-Time Entertainment Editor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is on the hunt for a new member for our team- an editor of our Movies/TV and Music sites.

Applicants should be pop-culture junkies with theatre knowledge, excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with web content management systems and Photoshop/Canva is essential. Experience with video editing is also a plus.

The position offers the opportunity to work remotely. Living in (or in the vicinity of) New York City is a plus, though not required. The position offers full-time hours, 9-5pm ET, Monday through Friday.

Salary is $40,000-$50,000 (commensurate with experience), with overtime pay for work above 40 hours/week, plus health benefits and a 401k.

Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

- Editing and posting of news stories, specifically relating to TV, movies and music.

- Reporting on televised Broadway performances and movie musical releases, such as the upcoming Wicked movies.

- Monitoring BroadwayWorld's inbox for incoming news.

- Drafting original pieces, conducting interviews, covering industry events, and composing feature stories.

- Coordinating exclusive content premieres of TV show clips, music releases, and more.

To Apply:

Send a resume and one cover letter/writing sample to nicole@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'Entertainment Editor Applicant'.

About BroadwayWorld:

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.