Weekly Polls RESULTS: Which Iconic Broadway Dress Is Your Favorite?

We want to hear your opinion in our weekly polls! You voted on iconic Broadway dresses, see which costume got the most votes!

Do you share the same opinions as the majority of our readers? Vote in our weekly polls, out every Wednesdays! Answers posted every Monday.

5.2% - Belle's Yellow Ball Gown from Beauty and the Beast 18.4% - Anya's Red Ball Gown from Anastasia 7.2% - Christine's White Robe from The Phantom of the Opera 8.5% - Anna's Purple Ball Gown from The King and I 4.7% - Dolly Gallagher Levi's Red Dress from Hello, Dolly! 23.1% - Glinda's Bubble Dress from Wicked 7.4% - Elsa's Ice Dress from Frozen 5.2% - The Schuyler Sister's Matching Dresses from Hamilton 2.8% - Cinderella's Wedding Dress from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella 3.5% - Lydia's Black Dress from Beetlejuice 5.6% - Cher's Iconic Dress from The Cher Show 8.5% - The Queens' Costumes from Six the Musical

