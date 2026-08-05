Wayne Brady, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More Set For Black Theatre United Annual Gala

Black Theatre United has announced the lineup of presenters, performers and co-chairs for its fourth annual Gala on Monday, October 5, 2026 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. This year's theme is “Work to Do” and will honor Paramount Chair of TV Media George Cheeks with the Accountability Award, Academy Award-nominated actor Delroy Lindo with the Advocacy Award and Tony and Academy Award-winning Costume Designer Paul Tazewell with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Work to Do,” is a declaration as much as it is a theme. At a moment when the gains so many fought for are being challenged, and when the spaces that Black and brown artists have worked so hard to build and occupy feel more contested than ever, BTU believes the answer is the same one it has always been: keep going. The evening will celebrate the indelible mark Black culture has made on Broadway, and the artists, advocates, and institution-builders who refuse to slow down.

The evening will feature performances by members of the Broadway community and BTU Founders including Wayne Brady, Jonathan Burke, Nicholas Christopher, Darius de Haas, Sydney James Harcourt, Dava Huesca, Capathia Jenkins, Keehnon Jackson, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Williams and Natasha Yvette Williams. Special appearances will be made by Lisa Dawn Cave, Raúl Esparza, Carin Ford, LaChanze, Norm Lewis, Michael McElroy, Wendell Pierce, Tamara Tunie and more to be announced.

Co-chairs for this annual gala include Mathew Knowles and Gena Avery Knowles, Les Coney, Julio Peterson and Priscilla Sims Brown. Honorary co-chairs include Steven Reineke, Karine Jean-Pierre, Qween Jean, Mister Fitzgerald, Michael Oloyede, Ezra Ezzard, Kara Young, Josh Groban and Ann James.

Jerry Dixon will serve as Gala Director, Joseph Joubert as Music Director and Patrick Tully as Auctioneer.

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