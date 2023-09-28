Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 28, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star as Betty Boop in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL

Boopoopadoop! This Fall, Jasmine Amy Rogers will star as Betty Boop! in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. Learn more about the production!. (more...)

Caesar Samayoa, Cristina Sastre & More to Star in HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway

Get the latest news on the cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway, including Caesar Samayoa and Cristina Sastre. (more...)

Nominations Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide! The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

'Super Deluxe' THE SOUND OF MUSIC Soundtrack Will Be Released in December, Listen to the First Track!

An all new soundtrack of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s timeless cinematic masterpiece The Sound of Music will be released this December, with multiple expanded, remixed, and remastered reissues. Listen to the first track here!. (more...)

HAMILTON's Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman Are Expecting a Child

Hamilton alumni Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are expecting a baby! The pair first met performing together in Hamilton in 2015. (more...)

Review Roundup: FUNNY GIRL Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying?

Hello, gorgeous! The National Tour of Funny Girl launched in September in Providence, Rhode Island. Read the reviews here!. (more...)

City Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events as Orchestra Wears Shirts Referencing Contract Negotiations

The NY City Ballet has canceled upcoming 'See the Music' performances, short pre-show segments where the orchestra is raised to stage level for short demonstrations, following orchestra members insisting on wearing 'Fair Contract' shirts. . (more...)

Video: Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More Perform With SINATRA THE MUSICAL Orchestra

Performances are now underway for Sinatra The Musical, the much anticipated brand new musical based on the life and career of the legend and cultural icon. Check out an all new video here from the show's sitzprobe, featuring Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and more!. (more...)

Kathleen Marshall

Kathleen Marshall received 2011 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Awards for choreography and Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics nominations for direction for Anything Goes. Also on Broadway, Kathleen directed and choreographed The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town and Grease and choreographed Boeing-Boeing, Little Shop of Horrors, Seussical, Follies, Kiss Me, Kate, 1776 and Swinging on a Star. Off-Broadway credits include Two Gentlemen of Verona (New York Shakespeare Festival), Saturday Night (Second Stage), Violet (Playwrights Horizons) and As Thousands Cheer (Drama Dept). For City Center Encores!, she directed and choreographed Bells Are Ringing, Applause, Carnival, Hair and Babes in Arms, among others, and served as Artistic Director for four seasons. For ABC/Disney, she directed and choreographed Once Upon a Mattress and choreographed The Music Man (Emmy nomination). She recently choreographed the musical sequences in the film My Week with Marilyn. She has received three Tony Awards, three Drama Desk Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Astaire Award, the George Abbott Award, the Richard Rodgers Award and the Pennsylvania Governor's Award for the Arts. Ms. Marshall is an Associate Artist of the Roundabout Theatre Company.

