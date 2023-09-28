Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 28, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 4 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 28, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, September 28
Melissa Ethridge: My Window opens on Broadway
The cast of The Garden of Anuncia meets the press

Sunday, October 1
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Review Roundup: Leslie Odom Jr. Stars In PURLIE VICTORIOUS On Broadway!
by Review Roundups
Read reviews for Purlie Victorious on Broadway starring Tony Award-winner, Leslie Odom Jr., Kara Young, and more!! 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star as Betty Boop in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Boopoopadoop! This Fall, Jasmine Amy Rogers will star as Betty Boop! in BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. Learn more about the production!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Caesar Samayoa, Cristina Sastre & More to Star in HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get the latest news on the cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway, including Caesar Samayoa and Cristina Sastre. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Nominations Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
by BWW Awards
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards worldwide! The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

'Super Deluxe' THE SOUND OF MUSIC Soundtrack Will Be Released in December, Listen to the First Track!
by Stephi Wild
An all new soundtrack of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s timeless cinematic masterpiece The Sound of Music will be released this December, with multiple expanded, remixed, and remastered reissues. Listen to the first track here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

HAMILTON's Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman Are Expecting a Child
by Stephi Wild
Hamilton alumni Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman are expecting a baby! The pair first met performing together in Hamilton in 2015. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Review Roundup: FUNNY GIRL Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying?
by Review Roundups
Hello, gorgeous! The National Tour of Funny Girl launched in September in Providence, Rhode Island. Read the reviews here!. (more...

City Ballet Cancels 'See the Music' Events as Orchestra Wears Shirts Referencing Contract Negotiations
by Joshua Wright
The NY City Ballet has canceled upcoming 'See the Music' performances, short pre-show segments where the orchestra is raised to stage level for short demonstrations, following orchestra members insisting on wearing 'Fair Contract' shirts. . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Video: Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and More Perform With SINATRA THE MUSICAL Orchestra
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for Sinatra The Musical, the much anticipated brand new musical based on the life and career of the legend and cultural icon. Check out an all new video here from the show's sitzprobe, featuring Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe, and more!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Kathleen Marshall

Kathleen Marshall received 2011 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Awards for choreography and Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics nominations for direction for Anything Goes. Also on Broadway, Kathleen directed and choreographed The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town and Grease and choreographed Boeing-Boeing, Little Shop of Horrors, Seussical, Follies, Kiss Me, Kate, 1776 and Swinging on a Star. Off-Broadway credits include Two Gentlemen of Verona (New York Shakespeare Festival), Saturday Night (Second Stage), Violet (Playwrights Horizons) and As Thousands Cheer (Drama Dept). For City Center Encores!, she directed and choreographed Bells Are Ringing, Applause, Carnival, Hair and Babes in Arms, among others, and served as Artistic Director for four seasons. For ABC/Disney, she directed and choreographed Once Upon a Mattress and choreographed The Music Man (Emmy nomination). She recently choreographed the musical sequences in the film My Week with Marilyn. She has received three Tony Awards, three Drama Desk Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Astaire Award, the George Abbott Award, the Richard Rodgers Award and the Pennsylvania Governor's Award for the Arts. Ms. Marshall is an Associate Artist of the Roundabout Theatre Company.

Other birthdays include:
Naomi Watts
Gregory Jbara
Janeane Garofolo 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 28th, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You won't see me begging, I'm not taking my bow. Can't hurt me, can't stop me, it's not the end.
You haven't seen the last of me."

-The Cher Show



RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: HADESTOWN Cast Members Bring Awareness to Climate Change at EdgePhotos: HADESTOWN Cast Members Bring Awareness to Climate Change at Edge
Entertainment Community Fund Will Host Producer's Picks Nights at & JULIET and BACK TO THE FUTURE This OctoberEntertainment Community Fund Will Host Producer's Picks Nights at & JULIET and BACK TO THE FUTURE This October
Jelani Remy, Talia Suskauer, Kate Rockwell & More to be Featured in NAMT's 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALSJelani Remy, Talia Suskauer, Kate Rockwell & More to be Featured in NAMT's 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS
Video: See Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert, Sam Gravitte & More in Rehearsals for SWEENEY TODD at TUTSVideo: See Kevin McAllister, Sally Wilfert, Sam Gravitte & More in Rehearsals for SWEENEY TODD at TUTS

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE COTTAGE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You