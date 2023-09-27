'Super Deluxe' THE SOUND OF MUSIC Soundtrack Will Be Released in December, Listen to the First Track!

An all new soundtrack of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s timeless cinematic masterpiece The Sound of Music will be released this December, with multiple expanded, remixed, and remastered reissues.

The soundtrack is set for release on Friday, December 1 and is available for pre-order now.

Below, check out the first track, an alternate version of 'Prelude / The Sound of Music'!

The Sound of Music soundtrack can be found in a variety of formats, including a brand new Super Deluxe Edition (4-CD/1-Blu-Ray Audio box set and digital). With over 40 previously unreleased tracks, this definitive set collects every musical element from the film for the very first time, along with instrumentals of each song, plus 11 never-before-heard alternate takes from the cast. The accompanying Blu-Ray Audio disc features the full score in hi-res audio as well as a new Dolby Atmos® mix of the original 16-track soundtrack for the ultimate immersive listening experience.

Rounding out the box set are new, in-depth liner notes by the acclaimed writer, preservationist, and director/producer Robert Wise’s associate Mike Matessino, who also remixed and remastered the album from the original multi-track tapes. In his detailed essay, which delves deep into the making of the film and all of its music, Matessino writes, “You will hear what you’ve heard before, famous songs with the mellifluous tones of Dame Julie Andrews leading the way, but the experience has been transformed beyond what the 1965 soundtrack album offered – with extensions to the songs, a brilliantly arranged underscore, and even some segments not used in the completed version of the film.”

Fans can also find the album on Deluxe 2-CD and 3-LP triple-gatefold formats, which include the film’s full score. In addition to the wide vinyl release, a special “Picnic Meadow Green” color pressing (limited to 500 worldwide) will be available exclusively via CraftRecordings.com.

The classic 16-track 1965 album will also be released (with newly remixed and remastered audio) on standard and HD digital and Dolby Atmos, as well as several international versions (Spanish, German, French, and Italian) available on standard digital.

Available to stream/download today is a never-before-released alternate version on the film’s iconic opening track “Prelude / The Sound of Music” featuring Julie Andrews and cast, available along with the newly remastered original soundtrack version of the song. Listen to the single and pre-save the album now.

In addition to such iconic classics as “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “The Sound of Music” and “Edelweiss,” the reissues will now include previously unreleased highlights “The Little Dears,” which combines “I Have Confidence” and “My Favorite Things,” and plays as the first cue after Maria meets the von Trapp children. “New Governess,” which was ultimately not used in the film, is also a play on these two songs. The first extended piece of underscore, “The Gazebo,” follows Liesl to her rendezvous with a messenger boy, Rolf, and leads into “Sixteen Going on Seventeen.” One of the more significant music cues is “The Captain Apologizes,” which bolsters the moment when the Captain first hears his children sing “The Sound of Music.” The song features elements of the aforementioned song, plus “My Favorite Things” and “Edelweiss” – all of which represent the Captain and Maria.

In Act II, one of the film’s most dramatic moments is punctuated by the strings-based “Unthinkable,” which blends melodies from “Edelweiss” and “Something Good,” as the Captain makes the heartbreaking decision that he and his family must flee their country amid the rise of the Nazis.