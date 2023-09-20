Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 20th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 20, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 20, 2023

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 20, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- National tour cast of The Girl From the North Country meets the press

Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along is now in previews at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre! Meet the cast of the show here!. (more...)

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
By: Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
The To Kill a Mockingbird tour launches its third season from Bass Hall in Fort Worth, TX on September 26, 2023. We chat with Richard Thomas as he prepares to lead the play from Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express, which has been seen by over 20 million people across the world, will make its triumphant return to London.. (more...)

Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!
by Stephi Wild
On September 18, Broadway united for Broadway for Biden- a one-night-only concert fundraiser event for the reelection of President Joe Biden. Check out photos from the night here!. (more...

Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly will lead The Night of the Iguana Off-Broadway this December. Learn more about the play here!. (more...)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Austin Regan Steps Into the Show Amid Cast Absences
by Chloe Rabinowitz
With 13 cast members out of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond musical, the show's associate director, Austin Regan, stepped in! . (more...

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/17/2023.. (more...

Review Roundup: DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Opens at New World Stages
by Review Roundups
Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, officially opened at New World Stages last night, September 18. Performances will run through January 7.  Read the reviews for Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors here!. (more...)

Video: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage
by Stephi Wild
Mikayla Renfrow, who is currently in the ensemble of Aladdin and understudying the role of Jasmine, took to TikTok to share a story of how an airline went above and beyond to get her to the theatre on time when she was called last-minute into her understudy track.. (more...

Ted Neeley

 

Teddie Joe "Ted" Neeley is best known for portraying the title role in Jesus Christ Superstar, a role for which he was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and has reprised numerous times. Neeley also appeared in the ensemble of original Broadway cast of the musical and as an understudy for the role of Jesus of Nazareth. 

Other birthdays on this day include:

Emily Padgett
Lee Hall
 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“There is no future, there is no past. I live this moment as my last.”

- Rent


