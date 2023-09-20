Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 20th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 20, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway
Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!
by Stephi Wild
On September 18, Broadway united for Broadway for Biden- a one-night-only concert fundraiser event for the reelection of President Joe Biden. Check out photos from the night here!. (more...)
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly will lead The Night of the Iguana Off-Broadway this December. Learn more about the play here!. (more...)
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Austin Regan Steps Into the Show Amid Cast Absences
by Chloe Rabinowitz
With 13 cast members out of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond musical, the show's associate director, Austin Regan, stepped in! . (more...)
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/17/2023.. (more...)
Review Roundup: DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Opens at New World Stages
by Review Roundups
Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, officially opened at New World Stages last night, September 18. Performances will run through January 7. Read the reviews for Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors here!. (more...)
Video: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage
by Stephi Wild
Mikayla Renfrow, who is currently in the ensemble of Aladdin and understudying the role of Jasmine, took to TikTok to share a story of how an airline went above and beyond to get her to the theatre on time when she was called last-minute into her understudy track.. (more...)
Ted Neeley
Teddie Joe "Ted" Neeley is best known for portraying the title role in Jesus Christ Superstar, a role for which he was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and has reprised numerous times. Neeley also appeared in the ensemble of original Broadway cast of the musical and as an understudy for the role of Jesus of Nazareth.
Other birthdays on this day include:
Emily Padgett
Lee Hall
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
“There is no future, there is no past. I live this moment as my last.”
- Rent
