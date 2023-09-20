Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 20th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 20, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, September 20, 2023

- National tour cast of The Girl From the North Country meets the press

Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along is now in previews at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre! Meet the cast of the show here!. (more...)

Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express, which has been seen by over 20 million people across the world, will make its triumphant return to London.. (more...)

Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!

by Stephi Wild

On September 18, Broadway united for Broadway for Biden- a one-night-only concert fundraiser event for the reelection of President Joe Biden. Check out photos from the night here!. (more...)

Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly will lead The Night of the Iguana Off-Broadway this December. Learn more about the play here!. (more...)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Austin Regan Steps Into the Show Amid Cast Absences

by Chloe Rabinowitz

With 13 cast members out of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond musical, the show's associate director, Austin Regan, stepped in! . (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/17/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/17/2023.. (more...)

Review Roundup: DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Opens at New World Stages

by Review Roundups

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, officially opened at New World Stages last night, September 18. Performances will run through January 7. Read the reviews for Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors here!. (more...)

Video: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage

by Stephi Wild

Mikayla Renfrow, who is currently in the ensemble of Aladdin and understudying the role of Jasmine, took to TikTok to share a story of how an airline went above and beyond to get her to the theatre on time when she was called last-minute into her understudy track.. (more...)

Ted Neeley

Teddie Joe "Ted" Neeley is best known for portraying the title role in Jesus Christ Superstar, a role for which he was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and has reprised numerous times. Neeley also appeared in the ensemble of original Broadway cast of the musical and as an understudy for the role of Jesus of Nazareth.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Emily Padgett

Lee Hall



See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“There is no future, there is no past. I live this moment as my last.” - Rent