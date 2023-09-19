Video: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage

Delta Airlines went above and beyond to assist Renfrow in getting to the theatre when she was called last-minute to go on as Jasmine!

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Mikayla Renfrow, who is currently in the ensemble of Aladdin and understudying the role of Jasmine, took to TikTok to share a story of how an airline went above and beyond to get her to the theatre on time when she was called last-minute into her understudy track.

Renfrow was on her way home from a European vacation when her flight was delayed. It looked as if she would miss the show that evening, and a swing would be required to step into her ensemble track. That's when she got a text: "Mikayla...please send an updated eta when you can. I may need you for Jasmine tonight."

Renfrow asked the flight attendant if there was any way she could be first off the plane to try to make the show on time, but Delta Airlines did more than just that!

She was moved to a seat in first class and the plane was able to switch gates to be closer to customs, shortening the time it would take to get Renfrow through. They then suggested Renfrow use Blade (essentially an Uber-like helicopter service) to get her from the airport to Manhattan in just seven minutes.

Renfrow ended up making it to the theatre for the half-hour call, and her flight attendant, Leisha, even made it to the show.

Watch her full video below:

@mikrenfrow The story of how i had to be helicoptered from JFK to play Jasmine in ?‍♂️Aladdin in Broadway…WHAT. #fyp #broadway #delta #blade#@delta @BLADE ♬ Epic Music(863502) - Draganov89




