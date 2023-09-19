Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express, which has been seen by over 20 million people across the world, will make its triumphant return to London.

This brand-new production will open in the purpose-built, specially designed Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, with performances from 8 June 2024.

Ticket on-sale details will be announced in due course.

A true theatrical event, Starlight Express will fully immerse audiences of all ages inside a world of speed, song and storytelling as an incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre’s most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

As a child’s train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express’.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, the creative team for this new production is helmed by acclaimed director Luke Sheppard (&Juliet, The Little Big Things), set designer Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), video designer Andrzej Goulding (Life of Pi), costume designer Gabriella Slade (Six), lighting designer Howard Hudson (&Juliet) and sound designer Gareth Owen (MJ the Musical) with new orchestrations and musical supervision by Matthew Brind.

With thrilling new choreography by Ashley Nottingham (Pacific Overtures), Starlight Express also sees the return of Arlene Phillips as creative dramaturg.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “I am thrilled that Starlight Express will be powering down the tracks again. The world's first truly immersive musical will this time be an experience like no other. Watch out for the big new plot twist and you will discover why steam power is the future of the railway.”

Luke Sheppard said: “Nothing comes close to the thrill of Starlight Express and it’s a privilege to be directing this brand-new production, which will bring audiences right up close to all the music, the wonder and the action that makes this show so iconic. We hope it will take London by storm all over again, and be both a celebration of this legendary work, as well as passing the train set to a new generation in a big, bold, and reimagined way. We can’t wait to get our skates on!”

Casting and all further information regarding the production will be announced in due course.

The Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is a state-of-the-art cultural destination in Wembley Park, London’s most exciting new neighbourhood, only 12 minutes from central London. The venue is a short 5-minute walk from the tube, moments away from iconic Olympic Way. There are great parking options on site and the theatre is easily accessible via the M25 and M1.

Sign up for more information and updates at www.starlightexpresslondon.com.