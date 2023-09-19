Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!

The concert took place on September 18.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

On September 18, Broadway united for Broadway for Biden- a one-night-only concert fundraiser event for the reelection of President Joe Biden

Performers included Annaleigh AshfordSara BareillesLaura BenantiAlex EdelmanCynthia ErivoJosh GadJosh GrobanChristopher JacksonLaChanze/" target="newwinddow">LaChanzeRuthie Ann MilesLin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben PlattAndrew RannellsAaron Tveit, and Betsy Wolfe.

Broadway for Biden is a concert fundraiser for President Joe Biden and Democrats nationwide, featuring performances by Broadway's best. The one-night only event was hosted by Jeffrey SellerThomas Kail, Luz & Luis MirandaBruce Cohen & Gabe Catone, Tom Healy & Fred P. Hochberg, Barbara Marcin & Orin Kramer, Stacey & Eric Mindich, Karen & Gary Rose, Janet & Marvin Rosen, Alexandra & Eric Schoenberg, Ted Snowdon & Duffy Violante, Henry Tisch & Sean Walsh.

Check out photos from the night below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

President Joseph Biden, Jr. began his service to our country in 1970 when he won a seat on the New Castle County Council in his home state of Delaware. Two years later, he ran for the U.S. Senate when he was 29 years old and took office at age 30. If reelected, his second term as president of the United States would be the pinnacle of a career for an extraordinary patriot who has worked tirelessly for his country for over 53 years. “Broadway for Biden” is both a celebration of said career and a call to action, emphasizing the importance of his reelection in 2024.



