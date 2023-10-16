Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 16, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, October 16

All the Devils Are Here opens Off-Broadway Tuesday, October 17

Pal Joey opens at New York City Center

Video: On the Red Carpet With Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad & More at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

by Red Carpet

Get an exclusive look at the red carpet interviews with the cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Hear what the stars had to say about the show in this behind-the-scenes video.. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Takes Their Opening Night Bows

by Bruce Glikas

Gutenberg! The Musical! is officially open on Broadway. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Brand-new production shots from Jamie Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, have been released. See the new photos here. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Brand-new production shots from Jamie Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, have been released. See the new photos here.. (more...)

PURLIE VICTORIOUS Extends Broadway Run

by Stephi Wild

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis starring Leslie Odom, Jr. has announced an extension of its critically claimed Broadway run.. (more...)

Video: Nathan Lane Reprises THE PRODUCERS Role in Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

by BroadwayWorld TV

Nathan Lane made a surprise cameo during last night's opening night of Gutenberg! The Musical, appearing as Max Bialystock, the character he played in the musical The Producers.. (more...)

Video: Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS on FALLON

by Michael Major

Leslie Odom Jr. sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his return to Broadway in Purlie Victorious. He shared his daughter's thoughts on his new play, revealing one scene in the show that shocked her. Watch the video!. (more...)

Drew Gehling

Drew Gehling created the role of Dr. Pomatter in the A.R.T. production of Waitress. Broadway: Waitress, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: A Minister’s Wife (Lexy), Lincoln Center; Billy & Ray (Sistrom), Vineyard Theatre; I Believe, Lincoln Center; Anne of Green Gables (Gilbert Blythe), Lortel. Regional: Johnny Baseball, A.R.T.; Moby Dick; Jersey Boys; Hello Dolly, Paper Mill; Utah Shakespeare. Workshops: American Psycho, The Searchers, Big Fish, Sunset Boulevard. TV/Film: "Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight" (HBO), "30 Rock," "Smash," "The Daily Show," "Unsung Carolyn Leigh" (Live from Lincoln Center). Carnegie Mellon University.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Kenneth Lonergan

Angela Lansbury

Oscar Wilde

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!