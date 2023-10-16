Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 16, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
POPULAR
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 16, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, October 16
Tuesday, October 17
|
Video: On the Red Carpet With Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad & More at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
|
Photos: The Cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Takes Their Opening Night Bows
|
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night
Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Brand-new production shots from Jamie Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, have been released. See the new photos here. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Brand-new production shots from Jamie Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, have been released. See the new photos here.. (more...)
PURLIE VICTORIOUS Extends Broadway Run
by Stephi Wild
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis starring Leslie Odom, Jr. has announced an extension of its critically claimed Broadway run.. (more...)
Video: Nathan Lane Reprises THE PRODUCERS Role in Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
by BroadwayWorld TV
Nathan Lane made a surprise cameo during last night's opening night of Gutenberg! The Musical, appearing as Max Bialystock, the character he played in the musical The Producers.. (more...)
Video: Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS on FALLON
by Michael Major
Leslie Odom Jr. sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his return to Broadway in Purlie Victorious. He shared his daughter's thoughts on his new play, revealing one scene in the show that shocked her. Watch the video!. (more...)
Drew Gehling
Drew Gehling created the role of Dr. Pomatter in the A.R.T. production of Waitress. Broadway: Waitress, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: A Minister’s Wife (Lexy), Lincoln Center; Billy & Ray (Sistrom), Vineyard Theatre; I Believe, Lincoln Center; Anne of Green Gables (Gilbert Blythe), Lortel. Regional: Johnny Baseball, A.R.T.; Moby Dick; Jersey Boys; Hello Dolly, Paper Mill; Utah Shakespeare. Workshops: American Psycho, The Searchers, Big Fish, Sunset Boulevard. TV/Film: "Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight" (HBO), "30 Rock," "Smash," "The Daily Show," "Unsung Carolyn Leigh" (Live from Lincoln Center). Carnegie Mellon University.
Other birthdays on this date include:
Kenneth Lonergan
Angela Lansbury
Oscar Wilde
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"I want adventure in the great wide somewhere."
-Beauty and the Beast
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You