Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 16, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 4 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 16, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, October 16 
All the Devils Are Here opens Off-Broadway

Tuesday, October 17
Pal Joey opens at New York City Center

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Video: On the Red Carpet With Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad & More at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
by Red Carpet
Get an exclusive look at the red carpet interviews with the cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Hear what the stars had to say about the show in this behind-the-scenes video.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Photos: The Cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Takes Their Opening Night Bows
by Bruce Glikas
Gutenberg! The Musical! is officially open on Broadway. Check out photos from the opening night curtain call here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
by Bruce Glikas
See photos of the cast and creative team of Gutenberg! The Musical! on the red carpet at opening night!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night
by BroadwayWorld TV
Merrily We Roll Along officially opened at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway on Tuesday, October 10, but BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities for the red-carpet Opening Night celebration on Sunday, October 8.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support
by Opening Night
Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, opened the all-new production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Brand-new production shots from Jamie Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, have been released. See the new photos here. (more...

Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Brand-new production shots from Jamie Lloyd’s production of Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, have been released. See the new photos here.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

PURLIE VICTORIOUS Extends Broadway Run
by Stephi Wild
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis starring Leslie Odom, Jr. has announced an extension of its critically claimed Broadway run.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Video: Nathan Lane Reprises THE PRODUCERS Role in Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL
by BroadwayWorld TV
Nathan Lane made a surprise cameo during last night's opening night of Gutenberg! The Musical, appearing as Max Bialystock, the character he played in the musical The Producers.. (more...

Video: Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS on FALLON
by Michael Major
Leslie Odom Jr. sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his return to Broadway in Purlie Victorious. He shared his daughter's thoughts on his new play, revealing one scene in the show that shocked her. Watch the video!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Drew Gehling

Drew Gehling created the role of Dr. Pomatter in the A.R.T. production of Waitress. Broadway: Waitress, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: A Minister’s Wife (Lexy), Lincoln Center; Billy & Ray (Sistrom), Vineyard Theatre; I Believe, Lincoln Center; Anne of Green Gables (Gilbert Blythe), Lortel. Regional: Johnny Baseball, A.R.T.; Moby Dick; Jersey Boys; Hello Dolly, Paper Mill; Utah Shakespeare. Workshops: American Psycho, The Searchers, Big Fish, Sunset Boulevard. TV/Film: "Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight" (HBO), "30 Rock," "Smash," "The Daily Show," "Unsung Carolyn Leigh" (Live from Lincoln Center). Carnegie Mellon University.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Kenneth Lonergan
Angela Lansbury
Oscar Wilde 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16th, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I want adventure in the great wide somewhere."

-Beauty and the Beast


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the TheaterVIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
Win a Virtual Meet & Greet with Idina Menzel and Orchestra Seats to WICKED 20th Anniversary PerformanceWin a Virtual Meet & Greet with Idina Menzel and Orchestra Seats to WICKED 20th Anniversary Performance
Chris Evans Wants to Come Back to BroadwayChris Evans Wants to Come Back to Broadway
Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe BallVideo: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise! Video
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central DAPHNE
CHICAGO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You