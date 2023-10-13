Video: Leslie Odom Jr. Shares His Daughter's Reaction to PURLIE VICTORIOUS on FALLON

Leslie Odom Jr. sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his return to Broadway in Purlie Victorious.

Odom Jr. said he had a "different schedule" the last time he was on Broadway in Hamilton, since he now has two young children. The Tony winner shared his daughter's thoughts on his new play, revealing one scene in the show that shocked her.

"I have to kiss another woman in the show and the whole cast was watching for her reaction and she was just properly horrified. She thought I was ending my marriage in front of her. Just ruining our family right in front of her little face," he laughed.

Odom Jr. also discussed his upcoming album, reuniting with Lin-Manuel Miranda at the recent Broadway For Biden concert, and what it's like performing for two presidents.

"As an actor, this is sometimes a silly profession, lets be honest. But that it can be raised to that level, that the leader of the free world can clear his schedule for 45 minutes, that we might do something that he thought was important enough to make time. I just think that's what's possible every now and again when you're part of something like that."

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch recently extended its run on Broadway, it will now play through Sunday, February 4, 2024 at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.).

Odom, Jr. stars in the production as “Purlie Victorious Judson”, alongside Vanessa Bell Calloway (Dreamgirls) as “Idella Landy”, Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham) as “Gitlow Judson”, Noah Pyzik (Addy & Uno) as “Deputy”, Noah Robbins (To Kill a Mockingbird) as “Charlie Cotchipee”, Jay O. Sanders (Primary Trust) as “Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee”, Heather Alicia Simms (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Missy Judson”, Bill Timoney (Network) as “Sheriff” and Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Cost of Living, Clyde’s) as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins”.

The company also includes Melvin Abston (u/s Gitlow Judson), Willa Bost (u/s Missy Judson/Idella Landy), Brandi Porter (u/s Luttiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins) and Donald Webber Jr. (u/s Purlie Victorious Judson). Direction is by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Topdog/Underdog, A Soldier’s Play, A Raisin in the Sun).

The production marks Leslie Odom, Jr.'s return to Broadway for the first time since his Tony Award-winning performance in Hamilton. Exuberant and outrageous, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the joyous comedy that finds inspiration and laughs in the story of a man with a mission.

Alive with love and hope, this timeless story by American Playwright laureate Ossie Davis is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences, Topdog/Underdog).

Watch Leslie Odom Jr.'s interview with Jimmy Fallon here:

Watch Leslie Odom Jr. play charades with Tariq Trotter, Jimmy Fallon, and Chloe Fineman here:

Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC