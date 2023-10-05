Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 05th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 5, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 05, 2023

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 5, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
by Nicole Rosky
The 77th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live from The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City in June 2024. Get all the info on nominations, cut-off dates and more!. (more...)

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
by In Rehearsals
Rehearsals have begun for Harmony – the new, original musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman with direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle. Just last week, the company gave a special look inside rehearsals and BroadwayWorld was there for the big day. 

Photos: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Celebrates Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding is officially open for business at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos from inside the opening night festivities!

 Photos: Go Inside Opening Night for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
by Aliya Al-Hassan
The stars were out in force to celebrate the opening night of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre. See photos from the big night!. (more...)

North Carolina Radio Station Won't Air 'Inappropriate' Met Opera Productions
by Joshua Wright
WCPE Radio in North Carolina won't broadcast six of the Metropolitan Opera's productions this year over concerns about the opera's content, reports NPR.. (more...

Whitney Bashor and Jessica Vosk to Lead BEACHES THE MUSICAL Industry Readings
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) and Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will lead two private industry readings of the new musical BEACHES on October 13, 2023.    . (more...)

Review Roundup: Pre-Broadway THE WIZ Tour Launches; What Are the Critics Saying?
by Review Roundups
The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre. The pre-Broadway tour has launched and is now underway. Read the reviews!. (more...

Review Roundup: Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters Open STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS in London. What Did The Critics Think?
by Review Roundups
Read reviews for the West End production of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh. (more...)

Video: First Look At WICKED Swedish Premiere at Göteborgsoperan
by Stage Tube
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the trailer for a new non-replica production of Wicked, making its Sweden premiere! (more...

Betty Who

Betty Who can currently be seen on Broadway as Persephone in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown. The classically trained singer, dancer, and multi-instrumentalist has experienced practically every dimension of pop cultural visibility: going viral on the bombastic strength of 2014 single “Somebody Loves You,” soundtracking Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot with “All Things,” forming deep ties with foundations like GLAAD and the Trevor Project and becoming an LGBTQ+ icon due to her infectious, always-inclusive artistry. 

Other birthdays on this date include: 

Jesse Eisenberg
Christiane Noll
Heather Headley
Jenna Russell 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Another day, another destiny."

-Les Miserables


