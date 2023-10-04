Video: First Look At WICKED Swedish Premiere at Göteborgsoperan

The production is now on stage through April 2024.

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the trailer for a new non-replica production of Wicked, making its Sweden premiere. The new production is currently scheduled to run through April 2024.

The musical Wicked tells the story of what happened in the land of Oz before Dorothy got there (in the classic film The Wizard of Oz ), from the perspective of the two witches. How mismatched friends Elphaba and Galinda found each other, became the evil and the good witch respectively, and managed to defeat the tyranny of the evil wizard. It's a story of alienation, courage and love, told with magic, imagination and great music. Several of the songs, including "Defying gravity", have become big hits. 

The set at Göteborgsoperan is the largest ever, with an extended orchestra, large ensemble and breathtaking stage solutions. In the lead role as Elphaba, "the wicked witch of the west", 23-year-old Feline Andersson makes her debut. Galinda, who becomes the good Glinda, is sung by Anna Salonen, who previously appeared in, among other things, the musical Oliver! at the Gothenburg Opera. 

The production is directed by Samuel Harjanne, who has directed a long series of major musicals in England, Estonia and Finland - several of them together with choreographer Gunilla Olsson Karlsson.

The music supervisor is Björn Dobbelaere, who has conducted and music directed productions at the Gothenburg Opera. The set designer and costume designer is Takis - he builds a magical Oz that shifts between a fairy-tale historical setting and a menacing, futuristic surveillance society. 

Wicked celebrates 20 years this month and is one of the most popular musicals worldwide. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch & JULIET and SESAME STREET Team Up for Special Collaboration Photo
Video: Watch & JULIET and SESAME STREET Team Up for Special Collaboration

Watch the incredible collaboration between & JULIET and SESAME STREET in this video release. See how these two iconic shows come together for a special performance that is sure to delight fans of all ages.

2
Laura Benanti to Bring SPIRAL BOUND to Joes Pub Photo
Laura Benanti to Bring SPIRAL BOUND to Joe's Pub

Tony-winner Laura Benanti will bring an all-star female lineup to Joe’s Pub for a Benefit Concert of the new song cycle Spiral Bound. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Whitney Bashor and Jessica Vosk to Lead BEACHES THE MUSICAL Industry Readings Photo
Whitney Bashor and Jessica Vosk to Lead BEACHES THE MUSICAL Industry Readings

Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) and Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will lead two private industry readings of the new musical BEACHES on October 13, 2023.    

4
Photos: See Reiber, Eakeley & Jones in JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour Photo
Photos: See Reiber, Eakeley & Jones in JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour

Get a first look at Julie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley, and Teralin Jones in the highly anticipated JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour. Check out these exclusive photos and get a sneak peek of the cast in action. Don't miss this incredible musical experience coming to a city near you.

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12VIDEO: Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12
VIDEO: Get A First Look At SANCTUARY CITY at CincyPlayVIDEO: Get A First Look At SANCTUARY CITY at CincyPlay
VIDEO: First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman TheatreVIDEO: First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
VIDEO: Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare TheaterVIDEO: Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
& JULIET

Recommended For You