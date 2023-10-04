Video: First Look At WICKED Swedish Premiere at Göteborgsoperan

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the trailer for a new non-replica production of Wicked, making its Sweden premiere. The new production is currently scheduled to run through April 2024.

The musical Wicked tells the story of what happened in the land of Oz before Dorothy got there (in the classic film The Wizard of Oz ), from the perspective of the two witches. How mismatched friends Elphaba and Galinda found each other, became the evil and the good witch respectively, and managed to defeat the tyranny of the evil wizard. It's a story of alienation, courage and love, told with magic, imagination and great music. Several of the songs, including "Defying gravity", have become big hits.

The set at Göteborgsoperan is the largest ever, with an extended orchestra, large ensemble and breathtaking stage solutions. In the lead role as Elphaba, "the wicked witch of the west", 23-year-old Feline Andersson makes her debut. Galinda, who becomes the good Glinda, is sung by Anna Salonen, who previously appeared in, among other things, the musical Oliver! at the Gothenburg Opera.

The production is directed by Samuel Harjanne, who has directed a long series of major musicals in England, Estonia and Finland - several of them together with choreographer Gunilla Olsson Karlsson.

The music supervisor is Björn Dobbelaere, who has conducted and music directed productions at the Gothenburg Opera. The set designer and costume designer is Takis - he builds a magical Oz that shifts between a fairy-tale historical setting and a menacing, futuristic surveillance society.

Wicked celebrates 20 years this month and is one of the most popular musicals worldwide.