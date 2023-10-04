Review Roundup: Pre-Broadway THE WIZ Tour Launches; What Are the Critics Saying?

The tour kicked off in September in Baltimore

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

The Wiz
Click Here for More on The Wiz
Review Roundup: Pre-Broadway THE WIZ Tour Launches; What Are the Critics Saying?

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre. The pre-Broadway tour has launched and is now underway. Read the reviews here!

Review Roundup: Pre-Broadway THE WIZ Tour Launches; What Are the Critics Saying? Lynne Menefee, MD Theatre Guide: Despite a half hour delay due to a power outtage, the audience and the whole evening was full of joy and energy, extended applause, and standing ovations. Virginia native and Tik-Tok sensation, Nichelle Lewis was chosen among couple of thousand hopefuls to play Dorothy (she does having touring experience in “Hairspray” among others). She has a beautiful voice and incredible range, though at times, her character felt a little detached.

Review Roundup: Pre-Broadway THE WIZ Tour Launches; What Are the Critics Saying? Mary Carole McCauley, The Baltimore Sun: Lewis, the 24-year-old Virginia native and one-time “American Idol” contestant whose TikTok videos led to her beating out more than 2,000 applicants to land the role of Dorothy in the first major revival of the iconic musical in 40 years, is the real deal. When she stands alone on the Hippodrome’s vast stage, her slender build and 5-foot, 4-inch frame emphasize the vulnerability of her teenage character. But her voice is huge; it can vault four octaves so quickly it seems spring-loaded.

Review Roundup: Pre-Broadway THE WIZ Tour Launches; What Are the Critics Saying?
Average Rating: 80.0%


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Shop merch and souvenirs from The Wiz in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Take a look at items including the News Tambourine, the Lion Plush, the Hair Pick Ornament, and more below.

2
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre.  Preview performances will begin on March 29. Check out an all new first look photo, as well as a video of the cast performing with the orchestra for the first time!

3
Deborah Cox and Lascelles Stephens of Deco Entertainment Join THE WIZ Producing Team Photo
Deborah Cox and Lascelles Stephens of Deco Entertainment Join THE WIZ Producing Team

Entertainment company DECO Entertainment, founded by Lascelles Stephens and Deborah Cox, will join the co-producing team of the all-new production of The Wiz. Learn more about the musical here!

4
Adam Blackstone Joins THE WIZ Creative Team Photo
Adam Blackstone Joins THE WIZ Creative Team

Emmy Award®-winning music director and Grammy Award®-winning writer, Adam Blackstone, has joined the creative team as Dance Music Arranger for the revival of The Wiz.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

The Wiz Load Tote The Wiz Load Tote
The Wiz Logo Socks The Wiz Logo Socks
The Wiz Unisex Ease On Long Sleeve The Wiz Unisex Ease On Long Sleeve
The Wiz Logo Magnet The Wiz Logo Magnet

From This Author - Review Roundups

Review Roundup: Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters Open STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS in London. What Did The Critics Think?Review Roundup: Lea Salonga and Bernadette Peters Open STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS in London. What Did The Critics Think?
Review Roundup: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens On BroadwayReview Roundup: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Opens On Broadway
Review Roundup: MELISSA ETHERIDGE- MY WINDOW Opens On Broadway!Review Roundup: MELISSA ETHERIDGE- MY WINDOW Opens On Broadway!
Review Roundup: Leslie Odom Jr. Stars In PURLIE VICTORIOUS On Broadway!Review Roundup: Leslie Odom Jr. Stars In PURLIE VICTORIOUS On Broadway!

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You