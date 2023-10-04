Review Roundup: Pre-Broadway THE WIZ Tour Launches; What Are the Critics Saying?

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre. The pre-Broadway tour has launched and is now underway. Read the reviews here!

Lynne Menefee, MD Theatre Guide: Despite a half hour delay due to a power outtage, the audience and the whole evening was full of joy and energy, extended applause, and standing ovations. Virginia native and Tik-Tok sensation, Nichelle Lewis was chosen among couple of thousand hopefuls to play Dorothy (she does having touring experience in “Hairspray” among others). She has a beautiful voice and incredible range, though at times, her character felt a little detached.

Mary Carole McCauley, The Baltimore Sun: Lewis, the 24-year-old Virginia native and one-time “American Idol” contestant whose TikTok videos led to her beating out more than 2,000 applicants to land the role of Dorothy in the first major revival of the iconic musical in 40 years, is the real deal. When she stands alone on the Hippodrome’s vast stage, her slender build and 5-foot, 4-inch frame emphasize the vulnerability of her teenage character. But her voice is huge; it can vault four octaves so quickly it seems spring-loaded.



