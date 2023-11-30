Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 30th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 30, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Meet the Cast of APPROPRIATE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Branden Jacobs- Jenkins' Appropriate officially began Broadway previews tonight last night at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater. Meet the cast of Appropriate here!. (more...)

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024

An all-new version of SHREK THE MUSICAL will depart Duloc to embark on a cross-country national tour in February 2024. Find out where to catch the show in a city near you!. (more...)

HOOK Expanded Movie Soundtrack Will Feature Songs From When the Film Was a Musical

The new expanded edition of the soundtrack to the film HOOK, will feature songs from when a musical version of the film was in the works. (more...)

Taylor Trensch Will Join the Company of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Off-Broadway

New Yorkers have six more weeks to sink their teeth into Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors. From December 27 – January 2, the production will welcome Broadway’s Taylor Trensch to the company.. (more...)

Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actress Frances Sternhagen has died at age 93. Learn more about her life and career here.. (more...)

Broadway Producer, Luigi Caiola Passes Away at 64

Broadway producer Luigi Caiola passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023. He was 64 years old.. (more...)

Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors

The Mazzoni Center shared a video from its Mazzoni Center Honors event, held earlier this month, of Alex Newell performing 'Meadowlark'. Check out the video here!. (more...)

David Lindsay-Abaire

David Lindsay- Abaire is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, screenwriter, lyricist, and librettist who is currently represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo. His play Good People premiered on Broadway and was awarded the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, The Horton Foote Prize, The Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award, and two Tony nominations. His previous play Rabbit Hole received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, five Tony nominations, and the Spirit of America Award. David also wrote the book and lyrics for Shrek the Musical (Jeanine Tesori, composer), which was nominated for eight Tonys, four Oliviers, a Grammy, and earned David the Kleban Prize as America's most promising musical theatre lyricist. David's other plays include Ripcord, Fuddy Meers, Kimberly Akimbo, Wonder of the World, and A Devil Inside, among others. In addition to his work in theater, David's screen credits include his film adaptation of Rabbit Hole (starring Nicole Kidman, Oscar nomination), Dreamworks' Rise of the Guardians, and The Family Fang, among others. He is also, along with Tanya Barfield, Co-Director of the Playwriting Program at the Juilliard School.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Steven Hoggett

Clay Aiken

Ben Stiller

