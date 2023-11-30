Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 30th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 30, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 30, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 30, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

 

This Week's Call Sheet:

Thursday, November 30
The company of Prayer for the French Republic meets the press
Spain opens at Second Stage
The Jerusalem Syndrome opens at York Theatre Company

Meet the Cast of APPROPRIATE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
by Stephi Wild
Branden Jacobs- Jenkins' Appropriate officially began Broadway previews tonight last night at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater. Meet the cast of Appropriate here!. (more...)

Video: Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
 “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani is currently starring Broadway as Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical at the Broadhurst Theatre. Get a first look now of Nick as 'Neil Diamond-Then'!

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
by Stephi Wild
An all-new version of SHREK THE MUSICAL will depart Duloc to embark on a cross-country national tour in February 2024. Find out where to catch the show in a city near you!. (more...

HOOK Expanded Movie Soundtrack Will Feature Songs From When the Film Was a Musical
by Stephi Wild
The new expanded edition of the soundtrack to the film HOOK, will feature songs from when a musical version of the film was in the works. (more...)

 Taylor Trensch Will Join the Company of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
New Yorkers have six more weeks to sink their teeth into Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors. From December 27 – January 2, the production will welcome Broadway’s Taylor Trensch to the company.. (more...)

Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actress Frances Sternhagen has died at age 93. Learn more about her life and career here.. (more...)

Broadway Producer, Luigi Caiola Passes Away at 64
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway producer Luigi Caiola passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023. He was 64 years old.. (more...)

Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors
by Stephi Wild
The Mazzoni Center shared a video from its Mazzoni Center Honors event, held earlier this month, of Alex Newell performing 'Meadowlark'. Check out the video here!. (more...

David Lindsay-Abaire

David Lindsay- Abaire is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, screenwriter, lyricist, and librettist who is currently represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo. His play Good People premiered on Broadway and was awarded the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, The Horton Foote Prize, The Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award, and two Tony nominations. His previous play Rabbit Hole received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, five Tony nominations, and the Spirit of America Award. David also wrote the book and lyrics for Shrek the Musical (Jeanine Tesori, composer), which was nominated for eight Tonys, four Oliviers, a Grammy, and earned David the Kleban Prize as America's most promising musical theatre lyricist. David's other plays include RipcordFuddy MeersKimberly AkimboWonder of the World, and A Devil Inside, among others. In addition to his work in theater, David's screen credits include his film adaptation of Rabbit Hole (starring Nicole Kidman, Oscar nomination), Dreamworks' Rise of the Guardians, and The Family Fang, among others. He is also, along with Tanya Barfield, Co-Director of the Playwriting Program at the Juilliard School.

Other birthdays on this date include:
Steven Hoggett
Clay Aiken
Ben Stiller 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"The things we do today will be tomorrow's news!"

- Newsies


