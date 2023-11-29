All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024

An all-new version of SHREK THE MUSICAL will depart Duloc to embark on a cross-country national tour in February 2024. 

Kimberly Akimbo Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book) have re-visited their first collaboration to deliver a more intimate and engaging experience. With all-new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford (Choreographer, Dear Evan Hansen), this reimagined production of SHREK THE MUSICAL brings the show back to its roots - giving it a new kind of love emphasizing the importance of loving ourselves and one another.

David Lindsay-Abaire says “It's been such a gift to get to revisit the show after all these years and rethink some of the choices and reimagine the piece as a whole. This all-new production is leaner and more focused. It's joyful and funny and feels beautifully hand-crafted in a way that really brings out the things we first fell in love with – the heart and wonder and humor of the story.”

Jeanine Tesori adds, “We wanted to make a show that families could come to, to laugh and be moved. Something that would create a memory, because everybody has felt like an ogre now and then.”

Based on the hit DreamWorks animated film, SHREK THE MUSICAL is a hilarious fairy tale adventure with a cast of vibrant characters and a ‘shrek-tacular' score that's perfect for the young and the young-at-heart! Our unlikely hero finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand...and his name is Shrek. It's not easy being green, but this irreverently fun musical proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre!

The tour cast features Nicholas Hambruch (Shrek), Cecily Dionne Davis (Fiona), Naphtali Yaakov Curry (Donkey), Timmy Lewis (Lord Farquaad), Jamir Brown (Pinocchio), Tori Kocher (Dragon), Kelly Prendergast (Gingy/US Fiona), Hope Schafer (Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch/Blue Bird), Riley Joseph Johnston (Pig/Knight/2nd Shrek US), Katherine Ellen Paladichuk (Teen Fiona/Peter Pan), Sage Jepson (Wolf/Shrek US), Cynthia Ana Rivera (Mama Bear/ Dragon US), Carson Zoch (Pig/Pinocchio Cover), Demetrio Alomar (Papa Ogre/Papa Bear), Ally Choe (Young Fiona/Ugly Duckling/Gingy US), Leon Ray (Pig), Casey Lamont (Female Swing), and John Cardenas (Male Swing). Harrison Roth is music director.

SHREK THE MUSICAL features scenic design by Steven Kemp, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Ben Selke, Puppet Design by Camille Labarre, and Props by Cam Upton, orchestrations by John Clancy, tour music supervision by Chris Fenwick, and casting by Wojcik Seay Casting. The executive producer for the tour is Dani Davis.

The original SHREK THE MUSICAL opened on Broadway on December 14, 2008, running for 441 performances and 37 previews. The musical received eight Tony Award nominations, winning one.

Tour Dates

February 24-25, 2024 – Utica, NY – Stanley Theatre

February 29–March 3, 2024 – Lincoln, NE – Lied Center for Performing Arts

March 7, 2024 – Tucson, AZ – Centennial Hall

March 8-9, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

March 12, 2024 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center

March 14–17, 2024 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

March 19-21, 2024 – Springfield, MO – Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

March 22-23, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI  – Uihlein Hall

March 24, 2024 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

March 26, 2024 – Oxford, MS – Gertrude Castellow Ford Center for the Performing Arts

March 27-28, 2024 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Center

March 29–30, 2024 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

April 2-3, 2024 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 4-5, 2024 – Johnson City, TN – ETSU Martin Center for the Arts

April 6-7, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

April 9-10, 2024 – Bloomington, IN – IU Auditorium

April 11, 2024 – West Lafayette, IN – Elliott Hall of Music

April 12-14, 2024 – Eau Claire, WI – Pablo Center at the Confluence

April 16-17, 2024 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 19-21, 2024 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

April 23-24, 2024 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 26-28, 2024 – West Palm Beach, FL – Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

May 1, 2024 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Music Hall

May 3-4, 2024 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

May 7-8, 2024 – Elmira, NY – Clemens Center

May 9-10, 2024 – Binghamton, NY – Forum Theatre

May 11-12, 2024 – Rochester, NY – West Herr Auditorium Theatre

May 14-15, 2024 – Erie, PA – Warner Theatre

May 16-19, 2024 – Buffalo, NY – Shea's Performing Arts Center

May 21, 2024 – Richmond, KY – EKU Center for the Arts

May 22, 2024 – Springfield, OH – Clark State Performing Arts Center

May 30, 2024 – Paducah, KY – The Carson Center

May 31 – June 2, 2024 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

June 4, 2024 – Wilmington, DE – The Playhouse on Rodney Square

June 7-9, 2024 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 12-13, 2024 – Easton, PA – State Theatre Center for the Arts

June 14-16, 2024 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

June 18-20, 2024 – Columbia, SC – Koger Center for the Arts

June 21-23, 2024 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

July 18-20, 2024 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Performing Arts Center

July 26-28, 2024 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

August 2-4, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

August 6-18, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Princess of Wales Theatre




