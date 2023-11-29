Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93

Frances Sternhagen has received two Tony Awards, as well as nominations for Drama Desk Awards, and Emmys.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 2 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actress Frances Sternhagen has died at age 93.

A statement from her children confirmed the news: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that our dear mother, actress Frances Sternhagen died peacefully of natural causes on November 27th, 2023 at the age of 93.  She is survived by her 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.  A celebration of her remarkable career and life is planned for mid January, near her 94th birthday. We continue to be inspired by her love and life."

Sternhagen started her career teaching acting, singing, and dancing to school children at the Milton Academy in Massachusetts. She made her Broadway debut in 1955 as Miss T. Muse in The Skin of Our Teeth. She also made her off-Broadway debut the same year in Thieves' Carnival, By the following year, she had won her first Obie Award for her role in The Admirable Bashville.

Sternhagen has won two Tony Awards, for Best Supporting Actress, in 1974 for the original Broadway production of Neil Simon's The Good Doctor and in 1995 for the revival of The Heiress. She has been nominated for Tony Awards five other times, including for her roles in the original Broadway casts of Equus (1975) and On Golden Pond (1979), as well as for Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window (1972), the musical Angel (1978), and the 2002 revival of Paul Osborn's Morning's at Seven.

In 1988, Sternhagen portrayed the title character in Driving Miss Daisy. Her off-Broadway awards include two Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Actress in a Play in 1998, for a revival of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night and in 2005, for the World War I drama Echoes of the War.

Sternhagen appeared as the Daughter in the original 1971 Broadway production of Edward Albee's All Over with Colleen Dewhurst and Jessica Tandy. In the summer of 2005, she starred in the Broadway production of Steel Magnolias along with Marsha Mason, Delta Burke, Christine Ebersole, Lily Rabe, and Rebecca Gayheart. She also starred in the 2005 revival of Edward Albee's Seascape, produced by Lincoln Center Theater at the Booth Theater on Broadway.

In 2013, Sternhagen was awarded the Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Sternhagen's film credits include Up the Down Staircase (1967), Paddy Chayefsky's The Hospital (1971), Two People (1973), Billy Wilder's Fedora (1978), Starting Over (1979), Outland (1981), Bright Lights, Big City (1988), See You in the Morning (1989), Misery (1990), Doc Hollywood (1991), Raising Cain (1992), The Mist (2007), Dolphin Tale (2011), and And So It Goes (2014), her last acting role before retirement.

She may be best known to TV audiences as Esther Clavin, mother of John Ratzenberger's Boston postman character Cliff Clavin, on the long-running series Cheers, for which she received two Emmy Award nominations.

Other television credits include Millicent Carter on ER; Bunny MacDougal, mother of Trey, Charlotte's first husband on Sex and the City (for which she received another Emmy Award nomination); Willie Rae Johnson (mother of Brenda Leigh Johnson, played by Kyra Sedgwick) on The Closer; and Law & Order, among other network dramas and sitcoms.

She worked for many years in soap operas such as Another World, The Secret Storm, Love of Life, The Doctors, and she played two roles on One Life to Live. She recorded a voice-over for a May 2002 episode of The Simpsons ("The Frying Game"). She is also recognized as Mrs. Marsh from a series of television commercials for Colgate toothpaste that aired in the 1970s.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES

1
MEAN GIRLS Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to NYC For Movie Musical Photo
MEAN GIRLS Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to NYC For Movie Musical

The “Mean Girls Experience” will bring North Shore High School to life with their selection of delicacies created by “MasterChef” semi-finalist chef Becky Brown. Described as a 'fast-casual restaurant of chef-driven cafeteria-style fare', the dishes will be Dishes are named after the movie’s most iconic moments.

2
Photos: Works of Tamara de Lempicka On Display Outside Longacre Theatre Photo
Photos: Works of Tamara de Lempicka On Display Outside Longacre Theatre

The Longacre Theatre, soon-to-be home of the new musical, Lempicka, is showcasing a curated selection of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka’s most famous works.

3
Taylor Trensch Will Join the Company of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Off-Broadway Photo
Taylor Trensch Will Join the Company of DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Off-Broadway

New Yorkers have six more weeks to sink their teeth into Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors. From December 27 – January 2, the production will welcome Broadway’s Taylor Trensch to the company.

4
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024

An all-new version of SHREK THE MUSICAL will depart Duloc to embark on a cross-country national tour in February 2024.  Find out where to catch the show in a city near you!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 29th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 29th, 2023
Meet the Cast of APPROPRIATE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of APPROPRIATE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Jordan E. Cooper, Andrew Barth Feldman, Reneé Rapp & More Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 2024Jordan E. Cooper, Andrew Barth Feldman, Reneé Rapp & More Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 2024
Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE CHER SHOWPhotos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

Videos

The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
SIX

Recommended For You