HOOK Expanded Movie Soundtrack Will Feature Songs From When the Film Was a Musical

The new expanded edition of the soundtrack to the film HOOK, will feature songs from when a musical version of the film was in the works. In a 2021 interview, Steven Spielberg revealed that the movie was originally meant to be a musical, but he changed his mind. Now you can hear some of the original songs meant for that musical version, when this new soundtrack is released on December 1.

Pre-order the soundtrack here.

About the Soundtrack

La-La Land Records, Sony Pictures, Amblin Entertainment and Sony Music present HOOK – THE ULTIMATE EDITION, a remastered and expanded 3-CD soundtrack presentation of legendary composer John Williams’ (STAR WARS, E.T., HARRY POTTER) original motion picture score to the 1991 adventure-fantasy HOOK, directed by Steven Spielberg.

An undisputed masterwork within the treasured John Williams and Steven Spielberg collaboration that has spanned five glorious decades, HOOK is an astounding orchestral odyssey that exemplifies the Maestro’s musical genius—a sonic epic that soars with imaginative joy, wonder and adventure!

This remastered ultimate presentation unleashes Williams’ iconic score as never before, expanded beyond any previous soundtrack release, with never-before-released score, alternate tracks, songs and source music.

Produced, edited and mastered by Mike Matessino, in consultation with the composer, Disc One of this deluxe reissue contains the score presentation, which continues through Disc Two with additional music tracks. Disc 3 offers a sumptuous bounty of songs (highlighting the wonderful songwriting talents of Leslie Bricusse), alternate cues and source music! With stellar art direction by Jim Titus, this limited-edition release of 5000 units features a 48-Page booklet that includes exclusive in-depth liner notes by Matessino and associate producers John Takis and Jason LeBlanc. The track listing is featured on a 12-page second booklet within the package.

About HOOK

Hook is a 1991 American fantasy adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg and written by James V. Hart and Malia Scotch Marmo. It stars Robin Williams as Peter Banning / Peter Pan, Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook, Julia Roberts as Tinker Bell, Bob Hoskins as Mr. Smee, and Maggie Smith as Granny Wendy. It serves as a sequel to J. M. Barrie's 1911 novel Peter and Wendy, focusing on an adult Peter Pan who has forgotten his childhood. In his new life, he is known as Peter Banning, a successful but unimaginative and workaholic lawyer with a wife (Wendy's granddaughter) and two children. However, when his old archenemy Captain Hook kidnaps his children, he returns to Neverland to save them. Along the journey, he reclaims the memories of his past and becomes a better person.