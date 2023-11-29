Video: Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

In addition to Fradiani, the cast of A Beautiful Noise also features Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and more.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

A Beautiful Noise

 “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani is currently starring Broadway as Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).

Get a first look at footage below!

In addition to Fradiani, the cast of A Beautiful Noise also features Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Chita Rivera Award winner, Tony Award, and Drama Desk Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Shirine Babb as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub, Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond – Now), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond – Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), MiMi Scardulla (ensemble) and Deandre Sevon (ensemble).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Sweeney Todd).






Next On Stage
Tune In


Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Sings Carols For A Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. Cast members from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical came to record the classis Holly Holy written by Neil Diamond.  Sonny Paladino was the Musical Director of this recording. See photos from inside the studio!

Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Watch Nick Fradiani and the cast of A Beautiful Noise perform 'Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show,' 'Coming to America' and 'Sweet Caroline' on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS!

Video: Behind the Scenes With A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: Behind the Scenes With A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Go behind the scenes with A Beautiful Noise at the Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Robyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE in December
Robyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE in December

Robyn Hurder will play her final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Sunday, December 17.

