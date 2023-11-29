Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors

The Mazzoni Center shared a video from its Mazzoni Center Honors event, held earlier this month, of Alex Newell performing "Meadowlark".

Mazzoni Center Honors honored composer Stephen Schwartz, legendary Broadway composer of musicals GODSPELL, PIPPIN, WICKED, and more. The event was held on November 13, 2023, at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Check out the video below!

Alex Newell has an extensive list of credits both in Broadway and television, and is currently starring in Shucked on Broadway. TV credits include the recent fan favorite “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” along with the Emmy®-nominated Christmas special; “Our Kind of People,” and two hit Fox series, “Empire” and “Glee.” Alex has received overwhelming accolades and award nominations including Critics Choice, Gold Derby, Screen Actors Guild, and Hollywood Critics Association. Broadway credits include Once On This Island, which earned a Grammy® nomination for Best Musical Theater Album, and the show won the Tony for Best Musical Revival. Recently, Alex starred in the pre-Broadway show, The Last Supper. As a singer, Newell has released tracks with Clean Bandit, Blonde, and The Knocks.