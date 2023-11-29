Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors

The event was held on November 13, 2023 and honored composer Stephen Schwartz.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 2 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 3 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Mazzoni Center shared a video from its Mazzoni Center Honors event, held earlier this month, of Alex Newell performing "Meadowlark".

Mazzoni Center Honors honored composer Stephen Schwartz, legendary Broadway composer of musicals GODSPELL, PIPPIN, WICKED, and more. The event was held on November 13, 2023, at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Check out the video below!

Alex Newell has an extensive list of credits both in Broadway and television, and is currently starring in Shucked on Broadway. TV credits include the recent fan favorite “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” along with the Emmy®-nominated Christmas special; “Our Kind of People,” and two hit Fox series, “Empire” and “Glee.” Alex has received overwhelming accolades and award nominations including Critics Choice, Gold Derby, Screen Actors Guild, and Hollywood Critics Association. Broadway credits include Once On This Island, which earned a Grammy® nomination for Best Musical Theater Album, and the show won the Tony for Best Musical Revival. Recently, Alex starred in the pre-Broadway show, The Last Supper. As a singer, Newell has released tracks with Clean Bandit, Blonde, and The Knocks.



RELATED STORIES

1
HOOK Expanded Movie Soundtrack Will Feature Songs From When the Film Was a Musical Photo
HOOK Expanded Movie Soundtrack Will Feature Songs From When the Film Was a Musical

The new expanded edition of the soundtrack to the film HOOK, will feature songs from when a musical version of the film was in the works. In a 2021 interview, Steven Spielberg revealed that the movie was originally meant to be a musical, but he changed his mind. Now you can hear some of the original songs meant for that musical version, when this new soundtrack is released on December 1.

2
Barnes and Noble To Welcome Barbra Streisand for Digital Event In Support of Her Memoir, M Photo
Barnes and Noble To Welcome Barbra Streisand for Digital Event In Support of Her Memoir, 'My Name Is Barbra'

Barnes & Noble will welcome New York Times bestselling author and living legend, Barbra Streisand, for a live, virtual discussion of MY NAME IS BARBRA, the long-awaited memoir by the superstar of stage, screen, recordings, and television.

3
Photos: SHUCKED Hits The Recording Studio for Carols For A Cure Photo
Photos: SHUCKED Hits The Recording Studio for Carols For A Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. Cast members from Shucked came in to record a new arrangement by Rickard Rockage of O’ Little Town of Bethlehem. See photos from inside their session!

4
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Sings Carols For A Cure Photo
Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Sings Carols For A Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. Cast members from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical came to record the classis Holly Holy written by Neil Diamond.  Sonny Paladino was the Musical Director of this recording. See photos from inside the studio!

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 29th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 29th, 2023
Meet the Cast of APPROPRIATE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of APPROPRIATE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Jordan E. Cooper, Andrew Barth Feldman, Reneé Rapp & More Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 2024Jordan E. Cooper, Andrew Barth Feldman, Reneé Rapp & More Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 2024
Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE CHER SHOWPhotos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

Videos

The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You