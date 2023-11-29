Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 29th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 29, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 29, 2023

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  November 29, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Thursday, November 30
The company of Prayer for the French Republic meets the press
Spain opens at Second Stage
The Jerusalem Syndrome opens at York Theatre Company

Video: Jen Silverman, Tyne Rafaeli & More Discuss SPAIN Off-Broadway Premiere
by Backstage with Richard Ridge
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with the company of Second Stage Theater's  Spain  to discuss the show's Off-Broadway premiere. Hear about the show from Jen SilvermanTyne RafaeliErik Lochtefeld, and more!

Photos: SHUCKED Hits The Recording Studio for Carols For A Cure
by Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Cast members from Shucked came in to record a new arrangement by Rickard Rockage of O’ Little Town of Bethlehem for this year's Carols for a Cure. See photos from inside their session!

Photos: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Sings Carols For A Cure
by Genevieve Rafter- Keddy
Cast members from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical came to record the classic Holly Holy by Neil Diamond. See photos from inside the studio!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch Teal Wicks sing 'Back to Before' in Ragtime at Signature Theatre. . (more...

Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster to Benefit Sesame Workshop
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sesame Street the Musical has released a special limited-edition poster, showcasing all the production’s popular Broadway musical parody posters. See the photo here! (more...

Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at photos of the national tour of The Cher Show!. (more...)

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Andrew Lloyd Webber has branded theatre on Broadway as a “vanity project”. Speaking at the Global Investment Summit at Hampton Court Palace yesterday (27 November), the composer called on investors to “think of Britain first” when putting money into theatre.. (more...

THE LION KING Will Welcome New 'Young Nala' and 'Young Simba' Next Week
by Stephi Wild
The Lion King will welcome Annika Franklin and Nia Thompson as “Young Nala” and Ezekiel Kekuna and Albert Rhodes Jr. as “Young Simba” beginning Tuesday, December 5.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/26/2023.. (more...

Eddie Izzard Will Return to New York in Solo Production of HAMLET in January 2024
by Stephi Wild
Eddie Izzard will take the New York stage this winter for six weeks only, playing 23 characters in William Shakespeare's Hamlet, adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selena Cadell at off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater (more...)

SPIRITED AWAY: LIVE ON STAGE Will Stream on Max
by Michael Major
The award-winning stage play SPIRITED AWAY, based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award-winning animated feature and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award-winner John Caird, will hit the small screen! (more...

Nik Walker

Nik Walker can currently be seen on Broadway as Sir Galahad in Monty Python's Spamalot. He has been seen on Broadway as Aaron Burr in Hamilton in addition to credits in Ain't Too Proud and Motown the Musical. He has been seen on TV in “BlueBloods” and “Law and Order: SVU”; in the upcoming film The Instigators, alongside his hero Matt Damon; and as a writer, most notably developing his animated series “Cleaners” at Warner Bros. Discovery with Alex Brightman.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Don Cheadle
Jackie Hoffman
Frank Wildhorn 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"It's our time...breathe it in. Worlds to change and worlds to win."

- Merrily We Roll Along


