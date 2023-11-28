Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.

The composer was speaking at the Global Investment Summit at Hampton Court Palace yesterday (27 November)

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 1 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 2 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 3 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has branded theatre on Broadway as a “vanity project”. Speaking at the Global Investment Summit at Hampton Court Palace yesterday (27 November), the composer called on investors to “think of Britain first” when putting money into theatre.

According to Click Here, Lloyd Webber stated: “A statistic I got last week for London is that for every pound that it generates in the theatre, it generates £1.40 in the local economy,” 

“Theatre is, in my view, in the UK, an incredibly exciting and good investment."

“Broadway is now almost a vanity project and the only shows that can survive on Broadway are shows like The Lion King or Hamilton, which are so huge that they can more than break even.

“To put a musical on Broadway now would cost roughly $20 million.”

Lloyd Webber continued: “I passionately ask for two things: that theatre is supported by government a little more than perhaps it is at the moment, and I passionately ask you, if you are thinking of investing, to think of Britain first and think of our theatre.”

Claire Walker, co-CEO of SOLT & UK Theatre said: “It is great to see our valued member Andrew Lloyd Webber make such a powerful case for investment in our industry. Theatre audiences boost local economies up and down the country when visiting a performance. For every £1 spent on a theatre ticket, an additional spend of £1.40 is generated in local economies, adding up to £1.94bn per annum of extra value added to local economies by theatre audiences."

"SOLT & UK Theatre are calling on the UK Government to invest in productions by maintaining the higher rate of Theatre Tax Relief. It is highly effective at generating growth up and down the country. We estimate, for example, that at least £163 million was invested into theatrical productions in 2021-22 as a result of £38 million of tax relief, a return of over 4 to 1 for the public purse."

Photo Credit: Michael Becker / FOX




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Reveals First Look At New Cast Members In Action Photo
Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Reveals First Look At New Cast Members In Action!

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomes some new leading cast members for its sixth year making magic on Broadway! See Cara Ricketts, Daniel Fredrick, Jane Bruce and the rest of the company in new production photos!

2
Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Stars Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, and More Sing Carols For A Cur Photo
Photos: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Stars Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, and More Sing Carols For A Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. See photos of cast members from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo, hit the recording studio below for Carols for a Cure 2023! See photos of stars Alli Mauzey, Tony-winner Bonnie Milligan and more!

3
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Member Willa Bost Sings Carols For A Cure Photo
Photos: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Member Willa Bost Sings Carols For A Cure

See Purlie Victorious' Willa Bost sing Carols for a Cure!

4
Video: Weird Al Yankovic Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special Guest Photo
Video: 'Weird Al' Yankovic Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special Guest

Watch 'Weird Al' Yankovic join Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells as a special guest at Gutenberg! The Musical!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Rehearsals Begin for National Theatre's Touring Production of JEKYLL & HYDE for SchoolsRehearsals Begin for National Theatre's Touring Production of JEKYLL & HYDE for Schools
Open Bar Theatre Returns with Touring Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROLOpen Bar Theatre Returns with Touring Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Show Of The Week: Tickets from £30 for BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Luke Evans and Penelope WiltonShow Of The Week: Tickets from £30 for BACKSTAIRS BILLY, Starring Luke Evans and Penelope Wilton
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for West End Transfer of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUEPhotos: Inside Rehearsal for West End Transfer of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED

Recommended For You