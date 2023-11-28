Photo: SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Releases Special Edition Broadway Parody Poster to Benefit Sesame Workshop

The posters include include Furry Girl, Grouchytown, Elmoklahoma!, Little Shop of Hooper’s, Fraction of the Opera-ah-ah!, and more.

Nov. 28, 2023

Sesame Street the Musical has released a special limited-edition poster, showcasing all the production’s popular Broadway musical parody posters, with proceeds benefiting Sesame Workshop, the global impact non-profit organization that produces the iconic Sesame Street, as well as educational initiatives to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder.
 

Check out the poster below!

Sesame Street the Musical

Sesame Street the Musical’s Broadway parody posters were a fan favorite when shared on social media and are a popular merchandise item with guests at the show. The posters, referencing popular current and past Broadway productions but with a Sesame Street-themed twist, include Furry Girl, Grouchytown, Elmoklahoma!, Little Shop of Hooper’s, Fraction of the Opera-ah-ah!, Bath to the Future, Les Macarons, Some Like to Honk, Come From Very Far Away, Waiter: The New Musical, Hello, Abby!, Furrily We Roll Along and Groverton: A Super Musical, among many others.

This special 40" x 28" poster features all of Sesame Street the Musical’s Broadway parodies to date. Limited to a printing of just 200, proceeds of the $35 poster benefit Sesame Workshop. The poster is available for sale at shop.sesamestreetmusical.com.  

A greater selection of individual Broadway parody posters and other merchandise items are available at each performance while a smaller selection can be purchased online through the show’s website at sesamestreetmusical.com.  




