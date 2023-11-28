Eddie Izzard Will Return to New York in Solo Production of HAMLET in January 2024

Eddie Izzard will take the New York stage this winter for six weeks only, playing 23 characters in William Shakespeare's Hamlet, adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selena Cadell at off-Broadway's Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street) from January 25-March 3; opening night is February 11.

Eddie returns to New York following last year's sold-out run of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews at Greenwich House and in London's West End. Hamlet reunites Eddie with Selina and Mark who collaborated on Great Expectations. It is produced by WestBeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.

In Hamlet, The King of Denmark is dead, and Prince Hamlet is determined to take revenge, initiating a cascade of events that will destroy both family and state. Eddie will be portraying men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools, and poets. She says, “I have always gravitated towards playing complex and challenging characters and Hamlet is the ultimate. This is a production for everyone, a timeless drama with an accidental hero. Selina, Mark, and I want audiences to see and hear an accessible, touching, scary and dramatic Hamlet.”

Best known as an actor, multi-lingual comedian, multi-marathon runner and trailblazing political candidate. Eddie Izzard's career pushes boundaries and defies description with record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, TV, and theatre performances.

The design team is Tom Piper (set), Tyler Elich (lighting), Tom Piper and Libby DaCosta (costume stylists), and Didi Hopkins (Movement Director). It is produced by WestBeth Entertainment, Mick Perrin Worldwide, and John Gore.

EDDIE IZZARD's Broadway credits are A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (Tony Award nomination) and Race. Off Broadway: Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. Her London stage credits include The Cryptogram, Edward II, 900 Oneonta, Joe Egg, and Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. Eddie's film credits include Stephen Frears' Victoria & Abdul opposite Dame Judi Dench, Valkyrie, Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen, Julie Taymor's Across the Universe, Mystery Men, Shadow of the Vampire, The Cat's Meow, Six Minutes to Midnight and the current Doctor Jekyll in which Eddie plays Dr. Nina Jekyll and Rachel Hyde. TV audiences also saw her as Dr. Abel Gideon in Bryan Fuller's series, “Hannibal.” Izzard starred in and executive produced FX's critically acclaimed series, “The Riches.” Other notable TV films include “Castles in the Sky,” “Treasure Island,” and the Emmy winning “Lost Christmas.” Izzard made her West End stage debut in 1993 in the solo show Live at the Ambassadors, receiving an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement. That was followed by a succession of critically acclaimed shows: Unrepeatable, Definite Article, Glorious, Dress to Kill, Circle, Sexie, Stripped, Force Majeure, and Wunderbar. Eddie is the recipient of two Emmy Awards (for Dressed to Kill) and an Emmy Award nomination for the documentary, Believe: The Eddie Izzard Story. Her autobiography Believe Me, entered the top ten in the New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller lists. She performs her comedy shows in four languages and since 2009 has run 131 marathons to raise money for Sport Relief and her “Make Humanity Great Again” fund.