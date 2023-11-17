Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 17, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet: Friday November 17

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic on Broadway meets the press Sunday, November 19

Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Melissa Ethridge: My Window, and The Shark Is Broken close on Broadway

Original star Reeve Carney departs Hadestown on Broadway

Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python's Spamalot celebrated its opening knight last night at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). Read the reviews!

Video: Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Go inside opening night of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python's Spamalot!

15 Stars You May or May Not Have Known Were in SPAMALOT

by Stephi Wild

With Spamalot returning to Broadway, we're taking a walk down memory lane and reflecting on some of the stars who have appeared in previous productions of the musical. From Broadway to London, Chicago, touring productions, Las Vegas, the Hollywood Bowl, and more, there have been many faces you may recognize who have taken on these roles. . (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of HARMONY on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Harmony officially opened on Broadway on Monday night, November 13, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and we're bringing you along on the red carpet as the guests arrived! Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Full Cast Set For DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES, Starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

by Stephi Wild

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James. Learn more about who else is in the cast here!. (more...)

FROZEN 4 Confirmed As Disney Works on Third Film

by Michael Major

Disney has already started working on Frozen 4, before the third film has been released. Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the new film on Good Morning America while in Disney's Hong Kong theme park for the grand opening of 'World of Frozen.'. (more...)

Ariana DeBose Reveals an Unrehearsed Moment From Her Tonys Opening: 'I Did That For Broadway'

by Michael Major

During the 2023 unscripted Tony Awards, Ariana DeBose says she decided to go even more off-script during her opening number. However, DeBose was so pumped up that her jumped down the stairs for an unrehearsed bit, hoping that her West Side Story co-star Julius Anthony Rubio would be there to catch her.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/12/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/12/2023.. (more...)

Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get the latest updates on the cast of Broadway's Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, including Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried. Find out when the show is opening and how long it will be running.. (more...)

Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch the trailer for Sunset Boulevard in the West End.. (more...)

