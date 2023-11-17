Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 17, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video Photo 4 Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 17, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Friday November 17
The cast of Prayer for the French Republic on Broadway meets the press

Sunday, November 19
Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Melissa Ethridge: My Window, and The Shark Is Broken close on Broadway
Original star Reeve Carney departs Hadestown on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway
by Review Roundups
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python's Spamalot celebrated its opening knight last night at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). Read the reviews!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

Video: Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Go inside opening night of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python's Spamalot!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

Video: Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
by: Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
Earlier this fall the first Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along, starring Jonathan GroffLindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, opened at the Hudson Theatre- this time to rave reviews from the critics. The company is quick to acknowledge, however, the impact of the show's original stars. See our chat with the show's original leads.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

15 Stars You May or May Not Have Known Were in SPAMALOT
by Stephi Wild
With Spamalot returning to Broadway, we're taking a walk down memory lane and reflecting on some of the stars who have appeared in previous productions of the musical. From Broadway to London, Chicago, touring productions, Las Vegas, the Hollywood Bowl, and more, there have been many faces you may recognize who have taken on these roles. . (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of HARMONY on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Harmony officially opened on Broadway on Monday night, November 13, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and we're bringing you along on the red carpet as the guests arrived! Check out the photos here!. (more...

Full Cast Set For DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES, Starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James
by Stephi Wild
Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses, starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James. Learn more about who else is in the cast here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

FROZEN 4 Confirmed As Disney Works on Third Film
by Michael Major
Disney has already started working on Frozen 4, before the third film has been released. Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the new film on Good Morning America while in Disney's Hong Kong theme park for the grand opening of 'World of Frozen.'. (more...

Ariana DeBose Reveals an Unrehearsed Moment From Her Tonys Opening: 'I Did That For Broadway'
by Michael Major
During the 2023 unscripted Tony Awards, Ariana DeBose says she decided to go even more off-script during her opening number. However, DeBose was so pumped up that her jumped down the stairs for an unrehearsed bit, hoping that her West Side Story co-star Julius Anthony Rubio would be there to catch her.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/12/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/12/2023.. (more...)  

Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get the latest updates on the cast of Broadway's Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, including Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried. Find out when the show is opening and how long it will be running.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Watch the trailer for Sunset Boulevard in the West End.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 17th, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Nothing can break us. No one can make us give our rights away."

- Newsies


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases 'This Way to Neverland' SeriesVideo: Newly Imagined PETER PAN Releases 'This Way to Neverland' Series
Photos: Go Inside the First Preview of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on BroadwayPhotos: Go Inside the First Preview of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole ScherzingerVideo: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Debbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New JerseyDebbie Gibson Donates $81,000 to Actors Fund Home in New Jersey

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HARMONY
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You