Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Natascia Diaz will play ‘Fraulein Kost/Fritzie’ and Henry Gottfried will play ‘Ernst Ludwig’ opposite Academy Award®, Tony Award®, and Olivier Award® winner Eddie Redmayne as ‘The Emcee’ and Gayle Rankin as the toast of Mayfair ‘Sally Bowles,’ in the visionary new production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street), directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall and designed by Tony Award nominee and Evening Standard Award® winner Tom Scutt.

Diaz most recently won her third Helen Hayes Award for her 2019 portrayal of ‘Fosca’ in Passion at Washington, DC’s Signature Theatre. Her many New York credits include The Man of La Mancha; tick, tick... BOOM!; and The Capeman. Gottfried was an original Broadway cast member in Waitress where he went on to play the role of ‘Dr. Pomatter’ and has appeared in the North American tours of Bright Star and Pippin.

As previously announced, Cabaret will also star two-time Tony and Emmy Award® winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson- Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ and Obie Award® winner and Drama Desk Award® nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz.’ Additional casting and other news about Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway will be announced in the coming weeks.

The production will begin previews at the Wilson Theatre on Monday, April 1, 2024 ahead of decadent twin opening night gala celebrations starting Saturday, April 20 continuing into the following night, with the official press opening on Sunday, April 21.

For this thrilling production of Cabaret, the creative team will transform the August Wilson Theatre into the Kit Kat Club with an in-the-round auditorium and sinfully dreamlike spaces which guests will be invited to explore, featuring pre-show entertainment. After purchasing tickets, guests will receive a “club entry time” to allow them to take in the world of the club before the show starts.

Patrons can upgrade their experience at the Kit Kat Club with exclusive dining or drinks packages that allow them to soak up the pre-show atmosphere. These various upgrades offer unparalleled service and unique experiences in the heart of the Kit Kat Club. Drinks can be enjoyed before and during the show, while food will be cleared shortly before the performance begins, ensuring uninterrupted and unmissable views of Cabaret. For a complete menu and more information on the upgrade packages, please visit www.kitkat.club/upgrade.

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The creative team for Broadway includes Jennifer Whyte (Music Supervision & Music Direction), Obie Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Lighting Design), Olivier Award winner Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Design), Sam Cox (Hair & Wig Design), Guy Common (Makeup Design), Jordan Fein (UK Associate Director & Prologue Director), Danny Sharron (US Associate Director), Kayla Lomas- Kirton (UK Associate Choreographer), Ilia Jessica Castro (US Associate Choreographer), Angus MacRae (Prologue Composer & Prologue Music Director), The Telsey Office (Casting Director), and Thomas Recktenwald (Production Stage Manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. Serves as the US General Manager for Cabaret.

When Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club first began performances in November 2021, it electrified London’s West End. The production went on to win a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. Now entering its third smash year, the West End production of Cabaret currently stars Jake Shears as ‘The Emcee,’ and Rebecca Lucy Taylor as ‘Sally Bowles.’

The 2021 Original London Cast Recording of Cabaret featuring Eddie Redmayne and recorded during a live performance is available on Decca Records as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit https://cabaret.lnk.to/ListenNow

BIOGRAPHIES

Natascia Diaz

(Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, she/her). With striking versatility in roles from ‘Anita’ in West Side Story to ‘Fosca’ in Passion, in plays by John Patrick Shanley to Shakespeare, Diaz has been featured on stages across the country and abroad. After performing ‘Anita’ in the New York City Ballet's West Side Story Suites, she was hand- picked by both Jerome Robbins and Arthur Laurents for the National Tour where her breakout performance garnered critical acclaim across the country and internationally, as well as Chicago’s Joseph Jefferson Award and St. Louis's Kevin Klein Award. Her Broadway credits and cast albums include Seussical (‘Bird Girl’) and the revival of The Man of La Mancha (‘Antonia’) in which she covered the role of ‘Aldonza,’ performing opposite Brian Stokes Mitchell. Off-Broadway shows include ‘Susan’ in tick, tick...BOOM!, Sondheim’s Saturday Night (Second Stage), ‘Esmeralda Agron’ in The Capeman (Public Theater, directed Diane Paulus), and the acclaimed revival of Jacques Brel Is Alive And Well And Living In Paris (Zipper Theatre). Her recent New York credits include ‘Rafaela’ in Grand Hotel (Encores!, directed by Josh Rhodes), and in January 2023 she made her Carnegie Hall debut in concert with New Kid Joey McIntyre. Diaz has also performed extensively in Washington DC where she was named “one of the top 10 biggest stars in Washington DC theatre” (The Washingtonian). Regional highlights include: ‘Petra’ in A Little Night Music (Kennedy Center), the titular role in Kiss Of The Spider Woman (Signature Theatre), originating the role of ‘Betty #3’ in Jen Silverman's Collective Rage (Woolly Mammoth), Jacques Brel... (Helen Hayes Award), ‘Jenny’ in The Threepenny Opera (Helen Hayes nomination), ‘Mrs. Gibbs’ in Our Town (Shakespeare Theatre), ‘Mariana’ in Measure For Measure (Shakespeare Theatre), ‘Monica P. Miller’ in Rooms (Helen Hayes Award), ‘Sally’ in Follies (San Francisco Playhouse, Bay Area Critics nomination), ‘Velma’ in Chicago (the Muny, St. Louis Critics Award nomination), and ‘Gloria Fajardo’ in On Your Feet (the Muny, St. Louis Critics Award). Most notably, she took home her third Helen Hayes Award for her “obsessively watchable and gorgeously sung” (Washington Post) performance as ‘Fosca’ in Signature Theatre’s production of Sondheim's Passion. Film and television credits include Every Little Step, “Oz,” “Law & Order, SVU,” “The Jury,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Damages,” and recurring on “FBI” (CBS) as ‘Detective Cantrell.’ Diaz is represented by DGRW. www.natasciadiaz.com.

Henry Gottfried

(Ernst Ludwig, he/him). Gottfried’s acting credits include the Broadway production of Waitress (original cast, and later the role of ‘Dr. Pomatter’), the national tours of Bright Star and Pippin, and the world premiere production of The Devil Wears Prada. Television: “Dear Edward” and “Peter Pan Live!” on NBC. As a director, Gottfried has developed new work at Ojai Playwrights Conference, Hedgebrook Playwrights Festival, and Vineyard Arts Project, and assistant directed for both Broadway and Off- Broadway projects. He holds a B.A. in Theater Studies from Yale University.