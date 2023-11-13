Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 13, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed this weekend.

Interview: Broadway's Newest Power Producer, LaChanze, Talks JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING and More

by A.A. Cristi

BroadwayWorld had an opportunity to chat with a theatre legend to learn more about her new role as producer. Learn how LaChanze got into the producing game, what she looks for in a script, and what Broadway fans can expect next from this quadruple threat!

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Nothing's Sweeter Than Peppermint

by Jayke Workman

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

How Often Have Parents and Children Appeared in the Same Broadway Show?

by Jennifer Ashley Tepper

Do you have a burning Broadway question? Dying to know more about an obscure Broadway fact? Broadway historian and self-proclaimed theatre nerd Jennifer Ashley Tepper is here to help with her new series, Broadway Deep Dive.

Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

by Stephi Wild

Mandy Patinkin recently popped by to watch Bernadette Peters in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre. Mandy and Bernadette created the roles of George and Dot in Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George on Broadway back in 1984.. (more...)

Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Sing 'For Good' From WICKED With Lady Gaga

by Stephi Wild

Could a Lady Gaga and Kristin Chenoweth Wicked duet be in our future? Chenoweth seems to hope so!. (more...)

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album

by Michael Major

The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album are out! Discover the nominees for Best Musical Theatre Album! (more...)

Taylor Swift Ties With Barbra Streisand For GRAMMYs Record

by Michael Major

Taylor Swift has now tied with Barbra Streisand for a big record at the GRAMMYs! The two music icons are now the only female artists in history to receive six Album of the Year nominations at the GRAMMYs. (more...)

David Cromer Will Direct a Reading of AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld has learned that David Cromer will direct an industry reading of a new production of Tracy Letts' play August: Osage County. The reading will take place today, November 10, in New York City, presented by Jeffrey Richards.. (more...)

Video: Kevin Bacon Recreates FOOTLOOSE Dance to Celebrate the End of the Actors Strike

by Stephi Wild

Kevin Bacon took to social media to celebrate the end of the actors strike with a dance many may find familiar! The actor recreated an iconic scene from Footloose, in which he starred, to mark the end of the 118-day strike.. (more...)

