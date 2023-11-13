Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 13, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed this weekend.
But first...
Interview: Broadway's Newest Power Producer, LaChanze, Talks JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING and More
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Nothing's Sweeter Than Peppermint
How Often Have Parents and Children Appeared in the Same Broadway Show?
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
by Stephi Wild
Mandy Patinkin recently popped by to watch Bernadette Peters in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre. Mandy and Bernadette created the roles of George and Dot in Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George on Broadway back in 1984.. (more...)
Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Sing 'For Good' From WICKED With Lady Gaga
by Stephi Wild
Could a Lady Gaga and Kristin Chenoweth Wicked duet be in our future? Chenoweth seems to hope so!. (more...)
GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album
by Michael Major
The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album are out! Discover the nominees for Best Musical Theatre Album! (more...)
Taylor Swift Ties With Barbra Streisand For GRAMMYs Record
by Michael Major
Taylor Swift has now tied with Barbra Streisand for a big record at the GRAMMYs! The two music icons are now the only female artists in history to receive six Album of the Year nominations at the GRAMMYs. (more...)
David Cromer Will Direct a Reading of AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld has learned that David Cromer will direct an industry reading of a new production of Tracy Letts' play August: Osage County. The reading will take place today, November 10, in New York City, presented by Jeffrey Richards.. (more...)
Video: Kevin Bacon Recreates FOOTLOOSE Dance to Celebrate the End of the Actors Strike
by Stephi Wild
Kevin Bacon took to social media to celebrate the end of the actors strike with a dance many may find familiar! The actor recreated an iconic scene from Footloose, in which he starred, to mark the end of the 118-day strike.. (more...)
Jaquel Spivey
Other birthdays on this date include:
Jordan Roth
Whoopi Goldberg
Frances Conroy
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"I may be small, but I've got giant plans to shine as brightly as the sun."
- Little Women
