Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 13th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 13, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed this weekend.

Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 3 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 13, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed this weekend. 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Monday, November 13
Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony opens on Broadway

Tuesday November 14
Chicago celebrates its 27th anniversary on Broadway!

Wednesday, November 15
How to Dance In Ohio begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, November 16
Spamalot opens on Broadway

Friday November 17
The cast of Prayer for the French Republic on Broadway meets the press

Sunday, November 19
Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Melissa Ethridge: My Window, and The Shark Is Broken close on Broadway
Original star Reeve Carney departs Hadestown on Broadway
 

Interview: Broadway's Newest Power Producer, LaChanze, Talks JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING and More
by A.A. Cristi
BroadwayWorld had an opportunity to chat with a theatre legend to learn more about her new role as producer. Learn how LaChanze got into the producing game, what she looks for in a script, and what Broadway fans can expect next from this quadruple threat!

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Nothing's Sweeter Than Peppermint
by Jayke Workman
The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

How Often Have Parents and Children Appeared in the Same Broadway Show?
by Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Do you have a burning Broadway question? Dying to know more about an obscure Broadway fact? Broadway historian and self-proclaimed theatre nerd Jennifer Ashley Tepper is here to help with her new series, Broadway Deep Dive. 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
by Stephi Wild
Mandy Patinkin recently popped by to watch Bernadette Peters in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre.  Mandy and Bernadette created the roles of George and Dot in Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George on Broadway back in 1984.. (more...

Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Sing 'For Good' From WICKED With Lady Gaga
by Stephi Wild
Could a Lady Gaga and Kristin Chenoweth Wicked duet be in our future? Chenoweth seems to hope so!. (more...

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album
by Michael Major
The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album are out! Discover the nominees for Best Musical Theatre Album! (more...)

Taylor Swift Ties With Barbra Streisand For GRAMMYs Record
by Michael Major
Taylor Swift has now tied with Barbra Streisand for a big record at the GRAMMYs! The two music icons are now the only female artists in history to receive six Album of the Year nominations at the GRAMMYs.  (more...)

David Cromer Will Direct a Reading of AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld has learned that David Cromer will direct an industry reading of a new production of Tracy Letts' play August: Osage County. The reading will take place today, November 10, in New York City, presented by Jeffrey Richards.. (more...)

Video: Kevin Bacon Recreates FOOTLOOSE Dance to Celebrate the End of the Actors Strike
by Stephi Wild
Kevin Bacon took to social media to celebrate the end of the actors strike with a dance many may find familiar! The actor recreated an iconic scene from Footloose, in which he starred, to mark the end of the 118-day strike.. (more...

Jaquel Spivey

Other birthdays on this date include:

Jordan Roth
Whoopi Goldberg
Frances Conroy 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I may be small, but I've got giant plans to shine as brightly as the sun."

- Little Women


