Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Mandy Patinkin recently popped by to watch Bernadette Peters in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre. Mandy and Bernadette created the roles of George and Dot in Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George on Broadway back in 1984.

Check out the photos below!

Mandy is in Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert at the Lyric Theatre until 19 November 2023. Learn more at nimaxtheatres.com/shows/mandy-patinkin.

Bernadette is in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre until 6 January 2024. Learn more at Click Here.