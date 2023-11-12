Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Nothing's Sweeter Than Peppermint

Join Jayke Workman and Peppermint for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

Nov. 12, 2023

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Broadway performer and Trans rights activist, Peppermint, is here!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is nuts, you don't want to miss these Bway updates brought to you by BroadwayWorld. Then I am joined by iconic drag artist and Bway performer Peppermint to talk about her amazing work. Widely known for her incredible run on RuPaul's Drag Race, Peppermint holds the distinction of being the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway, as Pythio in Head Over Heels. Most recently she was seen onstage in A Transparent Musical with Center Theatre Group in California, telling a groundbreaking story that is delightfully queer, and unapologetically Jewish. Peppermint is an advocate for human rights and diversity and inclusion, and we talk all about what is needed to create an artistic environment where actors of all backgrounds feel seen and heard. Pep is the best, U don't wanna miss this episode!






Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Bryan Knowlton Is A Singular Sensation Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Bryan Knowlton Is A Singular Sensation

I am joined by the incomparable Bryan Knowlton to talk about his incredible career as a performer and director/choreographer. Bryan holds the distinction of being the final person to play the role of Paul in the acclaimed Broadway revival of A Chorus Line, as well as on the 1st National Tour.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Braiding Broadway with Nikiya Mathis Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Braiding Broadway with Nikiya Mathis

In this episode, I am joined by the incredible, Nikiya Mathis, to talk about her incredible career, not only as a performer, but as a sought-after hair and wig designer for tv, film, and theater! Her work can currently be seen in Jaja's African Hair Braiding on Broadway.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- #UGLYCRYing with Katie Mack and Susanne McDonald Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- #UGLYCRYing with Katie Mack and Susanne McDonald

In this episode I am joined by Katie Mack and Susanne McDonald to talk all about their incredible new show, #UGLYCRY. Grieving social media-obsessed millennial Katie Mack (award winning creator) uses the only thing she really knows to bring him back— her phone. 

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, Its a Bonus Episode! Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, It's a Bonus Episode!

Surprise, U Guys! It's the very first bonus episode of the pod! This week I am coming to you live from the dressing room at the Ambassador theater with Ray Bokhour and Ryan Lowe!

