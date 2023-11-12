Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Nothing's Sweeter Than Peppermint

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Broadway performer and Trans rights activist, Peppermint, is here!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap is nuts, you don't want to miss these Bway updates brought to you by BroadwayWorld. Then I am joined by iconic drag artist and Bway performer Peppermint to talk about her amazing work. Widely known for her incredible run on RuPaul's Drag Race, Peppermint holds the distinction of being the first openly trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway, as Pythio in Head Over Heels. Most recently she was seen onstage in A Transparent Musical with Center Theatre Group in California, telling a groundbreaking story that is delightfully queer, and unapologetically Jewish. Peppermint is an advocate for human rights and diversity and inclusion, and we talk all about what is needed to create an artistic environment where actors of all backgrounds feel seen and heard. Pep is the best, U don't wanna miss this episode!



