Video: Kevin Bacon Recreates FOOTLOOSE Dance to Celebrate the End of the Actors Strike

The actor recreated an iconic scene from the film, in which he starred, to mark the end of the 118-day strike.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Kevin Bacon took to social media to celebrate the end of the actors strike with a dance many may find familiar! The actor recreated an iconic scene from Footloose, in which he starred, to mark the end of the 118-day strike.

He captioned the video "Strike over! @sagaftra"

Check out the video below!

Footloose is a 1984 American musical drama film directed by Herbert Ross. It tells the story of Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon), a teenager from Chicago who moves to a small town, where he attempts to overturn the ban on dancing instituted by the efforts of a local minister (John Lithgow).

The film is known for its music, with the songs "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins and "Let's Hear It for the Boy" by Deniece Williams being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

In 1998, a musical version of Footloose premiered, featuring many of the songs from the film. The show has been presented on London's West End, on Broadway, and beyond. The music is by Tom Snow (among others), the lyrics by Dean Pitchford (with additional lyrics by Kenny Loggins), and the book by Pitchford and Walter Bobbie.



