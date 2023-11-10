Kristin Chenoweth Wants to Sing 'For Good' From WICKED With Lady Gaga

In a recent interview, Bachelor Nation alum and performer Carly Waddell shared that Lady Gaga belted songs from Wicked during lunch in college!

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Could a Lady Gaga and Kristin Chenoweth Wicked duet be in our future? Chenoweth seems to hope so!

In a recent podcast interiew, Bachelor Nation alum and performer Carly Waddell said that Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) was her classmate at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, and Gaga would sing songs from Wicked every day, which would "drive her crazy."

"Because she was so talented, Stefani used to, during lunch, she would play on the piano… and she would sit at the piano every single day and just play and sing Wicked at the top of her lungs every single day," Waddell said. "And we were all just trying to eat lunch. It was break time. And we were all forced to listen to her." 

Waddell didn't deny that the now-world famous pop star had chops, though! "And yes, was she good? Of course, she's great, but I would just want to eat my sandwich. I used to just eat in the hallway because she was driving me crazy."

Kristin Chenoweth, the original Glinda in Wicked, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her excitement about Lady Gaga being a Wicked fan.

Chenoweth quoted a post about this, and replied, "I’m ready to sing FOR GOOD with our girl Gaga."



