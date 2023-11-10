GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album

The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album are out!

Kimberly Akimbo, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street have been nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

This marks the second consecutive year that only Broadway cast recordings have been nominated in the category, shutting out West End and Off-Broadway recordings.

The 2024 GRAMMYs will air on CBS on Sunday, February 4, broadcast live from Los Angeles.

The award will go to the principal vocalists and the album producers of 50% or more of the playing time of the album. The lyricists and composers of 50% or more of a score of a new recording are eligible, as long as their work has not been nominated in this category before.

Taylor Swift, Brandy Clark, and more were also nominated for GRAMMYS.

Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees

“Kimberly Akimbo,” John Clancy, David Stone and Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

“Parade,” Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen and Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer and lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)

“Shucked,” Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally and Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

“Some Like It Hot,” Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks and NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen and Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail and Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)