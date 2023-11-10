David Cromer Will Direct a Reading of AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

BroadwayWorld has learned that David Cromer will direct an industry reading of a new production of Tracy Letts' play August: Osage County. The reading will take place today, November 10, in New York City, presented by Jeffrey Richards.

The cast will include Carrie Coon, Ann Dowd, Betty Gilpin, Deirdre O'Connell, and Susan Pourfar, with Will Brill, John Judd, Jeb Kreager, Alexandra Lemus, Josh Lucas, Lily McInery, Michael O'Keefe, and Morgan Spector.

August: Osage County is a tragicomedy play by Tracy Letts, which premiered at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago on June 28, 2007 It had its Broadway debut at the Imperial Theater on December 4, 2007, and the production transferred to the Music Box Theatre on April 29, 2008.

A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets. Mix in Violet, the drugged-up, scathingly acidic matriarch, and you’ve got a major play that unflinchingly—and uproariously—exposes the dark side of the Midwestern American family.