Taylor Swift Ties With Barbra Streisand For GRAMMYs Record

Taylor Swift has now tied with Barbra Streisand for a big record at the GRAMMYs!

The two music industry powerhouses are now the only female artists in history to receive six Album of the Year nominations at the GRAMMYs.

Swift received six nominations today, including Album of the Year for "Midnights." Her hit single "Anti-Hero" was nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance. "Midnights" also received a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination. Her "Karma" remix with Ice Spice was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Throughout her career, Streisand has been nominated for 43 GRAMMY Awards, winning eight. Her Album of the Year nominations include "The Barbra Streisand Album," "People," "My Name Is Barbra," "Color Me Barbra," "Guilty," and "The Broadway Album."

Streisand has only won the award once, for "The Barbra Streisand Album," whereas Swift has won it three times, for "Fearless," "1989," and "folklore." Her other albums to receive the nomination include "Red" and "evermore."

The "Eras Tour" performer ties with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon for most wins in the category.

Kimberly Akimbo, Sweeney Todd, Some Like It Hot, and more were nominated for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2024 GRAMMYs. Find out all of the Broadway cast recordings nominated here.

Miley Cyrus, Brandy Clark, Olivia Rodrigo, and more were also nominated for GRAMMYs this year. Check out the full list of nominations here.