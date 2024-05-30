Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 30, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 30, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Audra McDonald Will Return to Broadway This Fall in GYPSY; Hear Her Sing in New Trailer

by Nicole Rosky

It's official! six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald will return to Broadway this fall, taking on what is widely regarded as the greatest role in musical theatre, “Rose” in GYPSY. We have all of the details!. (more...)

Michael Urie Joins Sutton Foster in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee Michael Urie will star alongside Tony Award winner Sutton Foster in Once Upon A Mattress on Broadway this summer! Tickets are on sale now!. (more...)

THE OUTSIDERS Will Launch National Tour in 2025

by Nicole Rosky

Tony-nominated Best Musical The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, will officially open a North American Tour in Fall 2025 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma following tech, launch and previews at West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, New York.. (more...)

Video: Dorian Harewood on the Thrill of Leading 'Broadway's Most Unique Musical'

by Joey Mervis

Watch as Dorian chats more about returning to Broadway in The Notebook, why this show meant so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of BEN PLATT: LIVE AT THE PALACE

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released of Tony®, GRAMMY®, and Emmy® Award winner Ben Platt’s historic reopening of Broadway’s Palace Theatre. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

LEMPICKA Delays Release of Cast Recording to June 12

by Stephi Wild

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Lempicka is still on its way, but fans will just have to wait a bit longer. The album, which was originally set to be released digitally today, May 29, has been pushed back to June 12.. (more...)

Previously Canceled FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG to Premiere Off-Broadway in August

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The previously canceled Broadway run of Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song, has found a new home! The show will be presented at Theater555 on West 42nd Street. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Watch the All New Teaser Trailer For Disney's MOANA 2

by Stephi Wild

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released an all new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film, Moana 2. This comes after a new poster was revealed yesterday. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Watch the WICKED Trailer Made Entirely Out of LEGOs

by Stephi Wild

An all new version of the trailer for the forthcoming Wicked movie has been released - and this time it has been made entirely out of LEGOs! . (more...)

Idina Menzel

Menzel is a Tony-Award winning, powerhouse multi-hyphenate: a singer, an actress in film and TV, a songwriter, a Broadway star, and a philanthropist. She rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical Rent, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical Wicked.

Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney’s Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue. The film’s song “Let It Go”, voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar® for Best Original Song–where Menzel performed it at the ceremony–and the Grammy® Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting. Menzel received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard’s annual Women in Music event in 2014 and performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX.

A skillful songwriter, Menzel’s prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums: Still I Can’t Be Still, Here, I Stand and idina, which landed in the Top 30 on Billboard’s Top 200 charts upon its release in 2016. She’s released 2 holiday-themed albums, Holiday Wishes, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart and gave Menzel a Top 10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart and its 2019 follow-up, Christmas: A Season of Love featuring duets with Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad and Idina’s husband, Aaron Lohr.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Young Jean Lee

Tonya Pinkins

Blake Bashoff

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!