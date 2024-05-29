Michael Urie Joins Sutton Foster in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee Michael Urie (Spamalot, HBO’s “Shrinking”, “Ugly Betty”) will star alongside Tony Award winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, The Music Man) in Once Upon A Mattress on Broadway this summer!

Goodbye, Pacific Coast Highway. Hello, Broadway!



Michael Urie is gallivanting back to New York City to reprise his role as Prince Dauntless in Once Upon A Mattress! #MattressMusical pic.twitter.com/ORM4XCwkUJ — Once Upon A Mattress (@mattressmusical) May 29, 2024

Direct from its record-breaking, sold-out run at New York City Center’s Encores! earlier this year, the show will return to Broadway in a new adaptation by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino, directed by Tony Award nominee and Drama League Award winner Lear deBessonet.

Once Upon A Mattress begins previews Wednesday, July 31, 2024 and opens on Monday, August 12, 2024 at The Hudson Theatre (141 W 44th St), for a limited engagement through November 30, 2024. Tickets are on sale to the general public today, Wednesday, May 29.

Once Upon A Mattress is the highest-grossing show to date for City Center’s Encores! Series. An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” the beloved musical Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, reveling in Winnifred’s ability to charm and transform with willpower, honesty, and a little bit of help from her friends. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.

The Broadway production will feature Choreography by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (The Who’s Tommy), Scenic Design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (Fun Home, SpongeBob SquarePants), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Costume Design by Andrea Hood (Into the Woods), Sound Design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Days of Wine and Roses, Merrily We Roll Along), and Hair, Wig, & Makeup Design by J. Jared Janas (Sweeney Todd, &Juliet). General Management is by Wagner Johnson Productions. Casting is by The Telsey Office (Bernard Telsey, CSA; Craig Burns, CSA). Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza), and Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Company) will serve as Music Supervisor, Annbritt duChateau as Music Director, and Cody Renard Richard as Production Stage Manager.

Following its Broadway engagement, Foster and Urie will headline the production in Los Angeles for a four-week engagement at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre from December 10, 2024 – January 5, 2025.

About Michael Urie

Michael Urie is most well known as an actor for his television work as Marc St. James on “Ugly Betty,” Gavin Sinclair on “Modern Family,” Redmond on “Younger,” roles on “Partners,” “Workaholics,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “Krapopolis,” and currently appears on “Shrinking” for AppleTV+.

Stage Work includes: Most recently, he appeared in Spamalot on Broadway and at the Kennedy Center. On Broadway, Michael has appeared in Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits, Bess Wohl’s Grand Horizons, Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Off Broadway, on tour and in London, he did more than 600 performances of Jonathan Tolins’ solo play Buyer & Cellar. Other Off-Broadway plays include Jane Anger, The Temperamentals, The Government Inspector, Homos or Everyone in America, Shows for Days, High Button Shoes, The Cherry Orchard, and two Tony Kushner plays: A Bright Room Called Day and Angels in America.

Movies include: Maestro, Single All the Way, Swan Song, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Lavender, and audiences can soon see him in Goodrich starring Michael Keaton.

Behind the scenes, Michael directed Bright Colors and Bold Patterns and produced Happy Birthday Doug(both plays written and performed by Drew Droege and both available on BroadwayHD); co-founded Pride Plays, an LGBTQIA theatre festival; directed Silver Foxes at Dallas’ Uptown Players; directed the short film The Hyperglot and feature comedy film He’s Way More Famous Than You; and co-directed Thank You for Judging, an award-winning documentary about High School speech tournaments.

He’s narrated the audiobooks Remarkably Bright Creatures, The Bump, Lily and the Octopus, Hero, Midnight Cowboy, and The Editor. He is the recipient of two Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, an Obie, an LA Drama Critics Award, Actors Equity’s Clarence Derwent award, as well as GMHC’s Howard Ashman Award, The Broadway Beacon Award, Coach Art’s Coach Champion Award and Juilliard’s John Houseman Award.