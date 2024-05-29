Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 29, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/26/24 - HAMILTON, MERRILY & More Top the List
JOB, Starring Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, Will Open on Broadway This Summer
Photos: Inside 2024 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards
Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'Past is Catching Up to Me' From THE GREAT GATSBY
by Stephi Wild
An all new clip has been released featuring Jeremy Jordan singing 'Past is Catching Up to Me' from The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Photos: First Look at the New Cast of the National Tour of WICKED
by Stephi Wild
The National Tour of WICKED recently welcomed new cast members beginning performances Tuesday, May 7 at The Bushnell in Hartford, CT. Check out all new photos of the cast here!. (more...)
Stephanie Mills Will Return to Broadway as 'Hermes' in HADESTOWN
by Stephi Wild
Grammy Award winner Stephanie Mills will join the cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown as ‘Hermes.’. (more...)
Lottery and Rush Policies Launched For Ben Platt: Live at the Palace
by Stephi Wild
Tony, GRAMMY, and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt will reopen Broadway's Palace Theatre tonight, with a strictly limited 18-performance only concert residency in celebration of the release of his upcoming third album Honeymind. Find out how to get discount tickets to see Ben Platt here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On BEACHES at Theatre Calgary
by Joshua Wright
Beaches the Musical, starring Kelli Barrett (Bertie) and Jessica Vosk (Cee Cee), is now on stage at Theatre Calgary through June 16th, 2024. What did the critics have to say?. (more...)
Video: Good Morning America Pays Tribute to the Late Richard M. Sherman
by Stephi Wild
Academy Award-winning composer Richard M. Sherman has passed away. Good Morning America paid tribute to Sherman on a recent segment on the morning show, featuring a clip from a 2023 interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Check out the video here.. (more...)
Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Performs at the Chita Rivera Awards and MTC Gala in One Night
by Stephi Wild
The Tony Award-nominated Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY did double duty on their day off Monday, May 20, performing for both the Chita Rivera Awards and the Manhattan Theatre Club Gala. Check out the video here!. (more...)
