Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 29, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 29, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/26/24 - HAMILTON, MERRILY & More Top the List

Check out all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 5/26/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

JOB, Starring Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon, Will Open on Broadway This Summer

by Nicole Rosky

Following two sold-out runs Off-Broadway, JOB, the smash hit play by Max Wolf Friedlich, will open on Broadway this summer starring acclaimed original cast members Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon. We have all of the details!. (more...)

Photos: Inside 2024 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards

by Bruce Glikas

The New York Drama Critics' Circle named David Adjmi’s Stereophonic best play of the 2023-24 season. The award for best musical went to Dead Outlaw, music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, book by Itamar Moses. Check out photos from inside the ceremony!. (more...)

Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'Past is Catching Up to Me' From THE GREAT GATSBY

by Stephi Wild

An all new clip has been released featuring Jeremy Jordan singing 'Past is Catching Up to Me' from The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at the New Cast of the National Tour of WICKED

by Stephi Wild

The National Tour of WICKED recently welcomed new cast members beginning performances Tuesday, May 7 at The Bushnell in Hartford, CT. Check out all new photos of the cast here!. (more...)

Stephanie Mills Will Return to Broadway as 'Hermes' in HADESTOWN

by Stephi Wild

Grammy Award winner Stephanie Mills will join the cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown as ‘Hermes.’. (more...)

Lottery and Rush Policies Launched For Ben Platt: Live at the Palace

by Stephi Wild

Tony, GRAMMY, and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt will reopen Broadway's Palace Theatre tonight, with a strictly limited 18-performance only concert residency in celebration of the release of his upcoming third album Honeymind. Find out how to get discount tickets to see Ben Platt here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On BEACHES at Theatre Calgary

by Joshua Wright

Beaches the Musical, starring Kelli Barrett (Bertie) and Jessica Vosk (Cee Cee), is now on stage at Theatre Calgary through June 16th, 2024. What did the critics have to say?. (more...)

Video: Good Morning America Pays Tribute to the Late Richard M. Sherman

by Stephi Wild

Academy Award-winning composer Richard M. Sherman has passed away. Good Morning America paid tribute to Sherman on a recent segment on the morning show, featuring a clip from a 2023 interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Check out the video here.. (more...)

Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY Performs at the Chita Rivera Awards and MTC Gala in One Night

by Stephi Wild

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY did double duty on their day off Monday, May 20, performing for both the Chita Rivera Awards and the Manhattan Theatre Club Gala. Check out the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!