CABARET Understudies To Go On For Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin in June & July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club understudies are set to go on for Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin as the Emcee and Sally Bowles for dates in June and July.

The Emcee will be played by David Merino on Monday, June 17 at 3:30pm; Monday, June 24 at 7:30pm; Sunday, July 7 at 3pm; and Monday July 8 at 7:30pm. The Emcee will be played by Marty Lauter on Monday, July 15 at 7:30pm.

Sally Bowles will be played by Gabi Campo on Wednesday, June 19 at 2pm; Wednesday, June 26 at 2pm; Wednesday, July 3 at 2pm; Wedesday, July 10 at 2pm. Sally Bowles will be played by Paige Smallwood on Wednedasy, July 17 at 2pm.

The news was posted to the production's Instagram story.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, opened on Sunday, April 21st at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway. Cabaret features classic music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

The production stars Eddie Redmayne as the 'Emcee', Gayle Rankin as 'Sally Bowles', Bebe Neuwirth as 'Fraulein Schneider, Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club also features club, scenic, and costume design by Tom Scutt, and choreography by Julia Cheng.