Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 21, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 21, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Photos: MCC Celebrates Opening Night of THE LONELY FEW
by Jennifer Broski
MCC just celebrated opening night of The Lonely Few, a new musical with a book by Rachel Bonds, music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, and directed by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day and you can check out photos here.. (more...)
Andy Nyman to Play Governor Thropp in WICKED Movie
by Josh Sharpe
Actor Andy Nyman took to social media on Monday to reveal that he will be playing the role of Governor Thropp in the upcoming Wicked movie. In the musical, Thropp is the 'father' of Elphaba and Nessarose and the governor of Munchkinland. He appears in the opening number 'No One Mourns the Wicked,' which serves as a flashback of Elphaba's birth.. (more...)
Review Roundup: DEATH BECOMES HER Opens Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago
by Stephi Wild
Read the reviews for the pre-Broadway World Premiere of Death Becomes Her, now playing in Chicago.. (more...)
North American Tour of MYSTIC PIZZA to Launch in January 2025
by Blair Ingenthron
The highly-anticipated musical adaptation of the 1988 classic movie MYSTIC PIZZA, which recently completed a critically hailed run at LA Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts this past January, will embark on a North American Tour in January 2025.. (more...)
Video: Rachel Chavkin and More Give Emotional Speeches at Closing Night of LEMPICKA
by Stephi Wild
Lempicka played its final performance on Broadway on May 19. Following the final curtain call, members of the show's creative team, including Rachel Chavkin (director), Matt Gould (book and music), and more, took to the stage to give speeches about the show. Watch the video here!. (more...)
Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies '9 to 5' With New Political Parody 'FORTY-FIVE!'
by Stephi Wild
Randy Rainbow is back with his latest political parody, taking a jab at former President Donald Trump with his new video titled 'FORTY-FIVE!' Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: LEGO Teases New Sets Inspired by the WICKED Movie
by Josh Sharpe
In October, LEGO Group will introduce four sets inspired by the first film that will allow fans to delve deeper into some of the most iconic scenes straight out of Oz and explore core themes, characters, and songs from the upcoming Wicked film. (more...)
Video: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing Neil Diamond Medley on Season Finale of AMERICAN IDOL
by Josh Sharpe
Last night on the season finale of American Idol, former Idol winner and A Beautiful Noise star Nick Fradianai joined the stage to sing a medley of Neil Diamond’s beloved songs 'America' and 'Sweet Caroline' with some of the finalists from the season. Watch the performance!. (more...)
