Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 21, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 21, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, May 21

The 2024 Drama Critics Circle Awards

Thursday, May 23

The 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards

HELL'S KITCHEN, ILLINOISE, And More Win 2024 Chita Rivera Awards

by A.A. Cristi

The Broadway productions of Illinoise, The Outsiders, Water for Elephants and more are winners at this year's 2024 Chita Rivera Awards.

Words From the Wings: Christine Flores of ILLINOISE

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Christine Flores, who is currently appearing in Illinoise. Christine told us all about her backstage routines, favorite moments, and more!

Broadway By Design: CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

by Nicole Rosky

In Broadway by Design, BroadwayWorld is shining a spotlight on the stellar designs of this Broadway season, show by show. Today, we continue with the creatives from Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club- Hair and Wig Designer Sam Cox, Make-Up Designer Guy Common, and Sound Designer Nick Lidster.

Photos: MCC Celebrates Opening Night of THE LONELY FEW

by Jennifer Broski

MCC just celebrated opening night of The Lonely Few, a new musical with a book by Rachel Bonds, music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, and directed by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day and you can check out photos here.. (more...)

Andy Nyman to Play Governor Thropp in WICKED Movie

by Josh Sharpe

Actor Andy Nyman took to social media on Monday to reveal that he will be playing the role of Governor Thropp in the upcoming Wicked movie. In the musical, Thropp is the 'father' of Elphaba and Nessarose and the governor of Munchkinland. He appears in the opening number 'No One Mourns the Wicked,' which serves as a flashback of Elphaba's birth.. (more...)

Review Roundup: DEATH BECOMES HER Opens Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago

by Stephi Wild

Read the reviews for the pre-Broadway World Premiere of Death Becomes Her, now playing in Chicago.. (more...)

North American Tour of MYSTIC PIZZA to Launch in January 2025

by Blair Ingenthron

The highly-anticipated musical adaptation of the 1988 classic movie MYSTIC PIZZA, which recently completed a critically hailed run at LA Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts this past January, will embark on a North American Tour in January 2025.. (more...)

Video: Rachel Chavkin and More Give Emotional Speeches at Closing Night of LEMPICKA

by Stephi Wild

Lempicka played its final performance on Broadway on May 19. Following the final curtain call, members of the show's creative team, including Rachel Chavkin (director), Matt Gould (book and music), and more, took to the stage to give speeches about the show. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies '9 to 5' With New Political Parody 'FORTY-FIVE!'

by Stephi Wild

Randy Rainbow is back with his latest political parody, taking a jab at former President Donald Trump with his new video titled 'FORTY-FIVE!' Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: LEGO Teases New Sets Inspired by the WICKED Movie

by Josh Sharpe

In October, LEGO Group will introduce four sets inspired by the first film that will allow fans to delve deeper into some of the most iconic scenes straight out of Oz and explore core themes, characters, and songs from the upcoming Wicked film. (more...)

Video: Watch Nick Fradiani Sing Neil Diamond Medley on Season Finale of AMERICAN IDOL

by Josh Sharpe

Last night on the season finale of American Idol, former Idol winner and A Beautiful Noise star Nick Fradianai joined the stage to sing a medley of Neil Diamond’s beloved songs 'America' and 'Sweet Caroline' with some of the finalists from the season. Watch the performance!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I’ll tell you where the real road lies:

between your ears, behind your eyes.

That is the path to paradise,

likewise the road to ruin.” - Hadestown



