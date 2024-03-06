Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 6, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Mar. 06, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 6, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet


Wednesday, March 6
The cast of Mary Jane on Broadway meets the press
Thursday, March 7
Doubt opens on Broadway
Friday, March 8
The Who's Tommy begins previews on Broadway

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES To Play Final Broadway Performance This Month
by A.A. Cristi
The Broadway premiere of Days of Wine and Roses will play its final performance on Sunday, March 31. 

SPAMALOT To Close On Broadway This April
by A.A. Cristi
The Broadway revival of Monty Python's SPAMALOT will conclude its noble quest when it plays its final performance on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

Photos: UNCLE VANYA Cast Is Getting Ready for Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Chekhov is coming back to Broadway! 120 years after the esteemed playwright's death and 24 years since it was last seen on Broadway, Uncle Vayna is back this season. See photos of the cast as they meet the press!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: First Look at Mary Kate Morrissey, Alexandra Socha & Donna McKechnie in WICKED
by A.A. Cristi
Get your first look at Wicked on Broadway's wonderful new cast! See character photos of Mary Kate Morrissey, Alexandra Socha, Tony Award-winner Donna McKechnie, Natalie Ortega and and Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar!. (more...

Photos: The Cast and Creatives of THE HEART OF ROCK & ROLL Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The Heart of Rock and Roll is headed to Broadway this month! The show's cast and creative team recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)

Patti LuPone to Launch A LIFE IN NOTES Multi-City Tour This Spring
by Chloe Rabinowitz
This spring three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone will perform her new concert Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes on a multi-city tour.. (more...

Kristen Bell & Alan Cumming Join Producing Team of REEFER MADNESS Revival in Los Angeles
by Joshua Wright
The campy cult favorite musical Reefer Madness will make its triumphant return to Los Angeles for a special 25th-anniversary revival, with a starry list of producers.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/3/24 - HAMILTON, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/3/2024.. (more...

Video: Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' From THE WIZ on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
by Stephi Wild
Nichelle Lewis recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she took the stage to perform 'Home' from The Wiz! Lewis plays the role of Dorothy in the musical, which is currently embarking on its pre-Broadway tour. Check out the video here!. (more...

Video: Aaron Tveit Sings 'Ten Minutes Ago' at THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT
by Lauren Hilton
We want to ring out the bells after seeing Aaron Tveit sing 'Ten Minutes Ago' during the star-studded event, My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert, which will be available for on-demand streaming in North America from March 24 - 31.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Don't bet against New York."

- New York, New York


