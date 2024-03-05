Patti LuPone to Launch A LIFE IN NOTES Multi-City Tour This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This spring three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone will perform her new concert Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, conceived and directed by Scott Wittman, with music supervision and direction by Joseph Thalken, written by Jeffrey Richman, with string instrumentalist Brad Phillips, in a multi-city tour which will include a one-night only performance at Carnegie Hall on Monday, April 8.

Additional engagements include Houston’s Hobby Center (March 21), the Eisenman Center in Richardson, TX (Saturday, March 23), Boston’s Symphony Hall (April 2), Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco (Sunday, April 14), the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles (Saturday, April 20), the Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo, MI (Sunday, May 12), the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. (Friday, May 17) and Hartford’s Bushnell Center (Sunday, May 19).



Music has the power to crystallize a moment in time and evoke eras, in her new concert Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, the three-time Tony Award winner will perform an array of songs which do just that, songs that are touchstones and reflections on her life growing up in America – as a young girl during the burgeoning rock and roll scene of the fifties, to coming of age in the politically and socially turbulent sixties, to eventually achieving success with both career and family.

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes features lighting design by John Hastings, sound design by Mark Fiore and costume design by Catherine Zuber. Richard Hester is Production Supervisor.



Following is the initial itinerary for Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes. Additional dates are to be announced.



March 2: Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, Connecticut

March 8: MAYO PAC, Morristown, New Jersey

March 21: The Hobby Center, Houston, Texas

March 23: Eisemann Center, Richardson, Texas

April 2: Symphony Hall, Boston, Massachusetts

April 6: Staller Center, Stony Brook, New York

April 8: Carnegie Hall, New York, New York

April 12: McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, California

April 14: Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, California

April 16: Scottsdale Center, Scottsdale, Arizona

April 20: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles, California

May 12: Miller Auditorium, Kalamazoo, Michigan

May 17: The Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C.

May 19: Bushnell Center, Hartford, CT



ABOUT Patti LuPone



Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the 2008 production of Gypsy and Eva Peron in the original Broadway production of Evita. Her New York stage credits also include War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Shows for Days; Company (NY Philharmonic); Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations); Noises Off; The Old Neighborhood; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; The Water Engine; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nomination). London: Company (Olivier Award, WhatsOn Stage Award); Master Class; Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination); Les Miserables and The Cradle Will Rock (Olivier Award for her performances in both productions). Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles (LA Opera), To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra), The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera-debut), Regina (Kennedy Center. Her film credits include Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid opposite Joaquin Phoenix, The School for Good and Evil (Netflix), Last Christmas, The Comedian, Parker, Union Square, Driving Miss Daisy, Witness. TV/Streaming: Marvel’s “Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries” (upcoming), “Hollywood,” “Pose,” “Mom,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Penny Dreadful” (Critics Choice Award nomination), “Girls,” “American Horror Story (“NYC” and “Coven”),” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Frasier” (Emmy nomination), four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABCs “Life Goes On.” She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman’s The Acting Company and the author of the NY Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

Photo credit: Rahav Zegev