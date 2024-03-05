Kristen Bell & Alan Cumming Join Producing Team of REEFER MADNESS Revival in Los Angeles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The campy cult favorite musical Reefer Madness will make its triumphant return to Los Angeles for a special 25th-anniversary revival, with a starry list of producers.

Originally staged in L.A. in 1999, the show went on to Off-Broadway success. This new production, playing an eight-week engagement at The Whitley beginning May 30, 2024, will feature the show's original stars, Alan Cumming, Kristen Bell, and Christian Campbell, all serving as producers.

Directed and choreographed by acclaimed artist Spencer Liff (So You Think You Can Dance?, Spring Awakening), Reefer Madness tells the hilariously exaggerated story of a seemingly normal teenager whose life spirals out of control due to marijuana use. Featuring a book and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and a book and music by Dan Studney, the show is a playful satire of the infamous 1936 anti-drug propaganda film of the same name.

This anniversary revival will offer audiences a chance to experience the show anew, with new material including original songs from Murphy and Studney.

The production team also boasts an impressive lineup: Christian Campbell (original Jimmy Harper), Kristen Bell (original Mary Lane, NYC run), and Alan Cumming (2005 film Lecturer) join forces as producers alongside Murphy, Studney, original stage director Andy Fickman, and America Olivo Campbell. Original cast member Wendy Parker serves as executive producer, with Maia Falconi-Sachs, Matthew Rosenthal, and Nick Padgett as co-producers.

Following each performance, audiences are invited to immerse themselves in The Reefer Den, a post-show nightclub featuring live performances from Broadway favorites, a house band, surprise guests, food, cocktails, and an outdoor garden.

David Lamoureux serves as music director for the production.