Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 19, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Mar. 19, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, March 19
Lempicka begins previews on Broadway
The cast of Mother Play meets the press
Thursday, March 21
Water for Elephants opens on Broadway
The cast of Gun & Powder meets the press

Review Roundup: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Starring Jeremy Strong Opens On Broadway
by Review Roundups
From the boardroom to the boards! Emmy Award-winning Succession star, Jeremy Strong, stars in Henrik Ibsen’s AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. Read the reviews!

Photos: Get a First Look at AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at photos of An Enemy of the People on Broadway! See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Ben Platt Will Play 3-Week Concert Residency at Broadway's Palace Theatre
by Michael Major
Ben Platt will play a three-week concert residency at Broadway's recently refurbished Palace Theatre this May, in celebration of the release of his upcoming third album Honeymind. The historic Broadway theatre has now been raised to create space for retail shops underneath. Past residencies at the Palace include Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Bette Mider, and more.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Broadway Buying Guide: March 18, 2024- THE WHO'S TOMMY Tops the Week
by Team BWW
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, March 18, 2024.. (more...

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE NOTEBOOK
by Bruce Glikas
The Notebook officially opened at the Schoenfeld Theatre last week. Opening night was held on March 14th, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out photos of the VIPs arriving at the big night here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside THE NOTEBOOK Opening Night Party
by Bruce Glikas
The Notebook officially opened at the Schoenfeld Theatre last week. Following the show's opening, the cast celebrated the big night at an after party at Tavern on the Green. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration, and you can check out photos here!. (more...

Cassie Silva, Kristina Leopold & More to Star in SIX 'Boleyn Tour'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New cast members have been revealed for the North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX. See who is starring!. (more...)

Dee Roscioli to Join TÍTANIQUE as Céline Dion in April
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dee Roscioli will board the ship of dreams as Céline Dion in Titanique. Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Lola Tung Leads to Standing-Room-Only Crowds at HADESTOWN
by Cara Joy David
Throughout my career, I’ve tried to stay attuned to the ticket-buying experience. I walk through the process online at the major retailers. I’ll stop by rush lines or in-person lotteries to talk to folks. And, last week, I woke up early a few days to talk to people on/participate in the standing-room-only line for Hadestown.. (more...

VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Set Design for the Sarah Brightman Led SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at the set design for the new production of Sunset Boulevard, led by Sarah Brightman coming to Melbourne and Sydney, Australia. Watch as set designer Morgan Large takes us behind the scenes of the set build and shows the completed set model.. (more...

Maria Friedman

Maria Friedman is an internationally-renowned director and actor. Onstage, she has originated roles on Broadway and the West End, and has performed on television and film and in concert halls around the world. Her many accolades include nine Olivier Award nominations and four wins. Her West End directing credits include High Society and Stepping Out. Outside of London, her directorial credits include the British tour of Dusty - The Dusty Springfield Musical and A Little Night Music in Tokyo. Upcoming work includes directing A View From the Bridge in Tokyo. Much of her directorial work to date has been in collaboration with the works’ writers, including this production.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Amanda Kloots
Neil LaBute
Bruce Willis 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"There is a flame that never dies
Even the darkest night will end
And the sun will rise."

- Les Miserables


