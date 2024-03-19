Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 19, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It is March 19, 2024

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, March 19

Lempicka begins previews on Broadway

The cast of Mother Play meets the press

Thursday, March 21

Water for Elephants opens on Broadway

The cast of Gun & Powder meets the press

Review Roundup: AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Starring Jeremy Strong Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

From the boardroom to the boards! Emmy Award-winning Succession star, Jeremy Strong, stars in Henrik Ibsen’s AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE. Read the reviews!

Photos: Get a First Look at AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of An Enemy of the People on Broadway! See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Ben Platt Will Play 3-Week Concert Residency at Broadway's Palace Theatre

by Michael Major

Ben Platt will play a three-week concert residency at Broadway's recently refurbished Palace Theatre this May, in celebration of the release of his upcoming third album Honeymind. The historic Broadway theatre has now been raised to create space for retail shops underneath. Past residencies at the Palace include Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Bette Mider, and more.. (more...)

Broadway Buying Guide: March 18, 2024- THE WHO'S TOMMY Tops the Week

by Team BWW

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, March 18, 2024.. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE NOTEBOOK

by Bruce Glikas

The Notebook officially opened at the Schoenfeld Theatre last week. Opening night was held on March 14th, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out photos of the VIPs arriving at the big night here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside THE NOTEBOOK Opening Night Party

by Bruce Glikas

The Notebook officially opened at the Schoenfeld Theatre last week. Following the show's opening, the cast celebrated the big night at an after party at Tavern on the Green. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration, and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Cassie Silva, Kristina Leopold & More to Star in SIX 'Boleyn Tour'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New cast members have been revealed for the North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX. See who is starring!. (more...)

Dee Roscioli to Join TÍTANIQUE as Céline Dion in April

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Dee Roscioli will board the ship of dreams as Céline Dion in Titanique. Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Lola Tung Leads to Standing-Room-Only Crowds at HADESTOWN

by Cara Joy David

Throughout my career, I’ve tried to stay attuned to the ticket-buying experience. I walk through the process online at the major retailers. I’ll stop by rush lines or in-person lotteries to talk to folks. And, last week, I woke up early a few days to talk to people on/participate in the standing-room-only line for Hadestown.. (more...)

VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Set Design for the Sarah Brightman Led SUNSET BOULEVARD

by Joshua Wright

Get a first look at the set design for the new production of Sunset Boulevard, led by Sarah Brightman coming to Melbourne and Sydney, Australia. Watch as set designer Morgan Large takes us behind the scenes of the set build and shows the completed set model.. (more...)

Maria Friedman

Maria Friedman is an internationally-renowned director and actor. Onstage, she has originated roles on Broadway and the West End, and has performed on television and film and in concert halls around the world. Her many accolades include nine Olivier Award nominations and four wins. Her West End directing credits include High Society and Stepping Out. Outside of London, her directorial credits include the British tour of Dusty - The Dusty Springfield Musical and A Little Night Music in Tokyo. Upcoming work includes directing A View From the Bridge in Tokyo. Much of her directorial work to date has been in collaboration with the works’ writers, including this production.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Amanda Kloots

Neil LaBute

Bruce Willis

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!