Cassie Silva, Kristina Leopold & More to Star in SIX 'Boleyn Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New cast members have been revealed for the North American Tour of the Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX.

Beginning April 16, the tour will welcome former Broadway Alternate, Kristina Leopold, as Catherine of Aragon. Cassie Silva, formerly an Alternate with the Aragon Tour and currently serving as Universal Alternate, will step full-time into the role of Anne Boleyn. Kelly Denice Taylor, former Aragon Tour Alternate and current Alternate with the Boleyn Tour, will assume the role of Jane Seymour. Also joining the company are Danielle Mendoza as Anna of Cleves and Alizé Cruz as Katherine Howard. Adriana Scalice, currently on tour with the company, continues her tenure as Catherine Parr.

Rounding out the company, Taylor Sage Evans, Carlina Parker, and Amaya White, also join as alternates. Original Boleyn Tour Alternate Aryn Bohannon will remain with the company, also serving as the production’s dance captain. Wesley Carpenter will also remain as the SIX Universal Alternate, performing with both the touring cast and the Broadway company.

The new company will begin performances on April 16th at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA.

The Aragon tour played 487 performances, and the Boleyn tour played their 591st

performance as of March 17, for a total of 1084 performances as of today. The Broadway Production also recently played their 1000th performance on March 9, 2024.

About Six

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award

for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is written by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-Winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager,

Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

The Boleyn tour of SIX launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout North America. Tour dates have been announced through Spring 2025.

KRISTINA LEOPOLD

(Catherine of Aragon) She/her. Kristina is stoked to be back in the Queendom! She was most recently seen in SIX on Broadway, covering the roles of Aragon, Seymour, and Parr. Favorites: Festival of the Lion King (Nala, Hong Kong Disneyland), Sister Act

(Deloris Van Cartier), and The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Esmeralda). Romans 13:12. @kristinaleopold_

CASSIE SILVA

(Anne Boleyn) She/her. Like, dead to be playing the iconic green queen after “castle-hopping” as an OG SIX Alternate/Dance Captain (Aragon/Boleyn/Cleves/Howard). Broadway: Rock of Ages, Matilda, SIX. TV/Film: Hairspray, The Wayward Guide, Legally Blonde: The Search… Gratitude to God, Team SIX, Tara Rubin Casting, Daniel Hoff Agency & Kristi Reed. @CassieMSilva

KELLY DENICE TAYLOR

(Jane Seymour) is most recently known for her run with the Aragon Tour and Broadway company of SIX! Previously a recording artist under DMG (Walt Disney Records) Kelly has made a variety of TV appearances on Disney+, Disney Channel, ABC, and more! International: Disney Cruise Line, Universal Studios Japan. Endless thanks to my agents at FSE, to TRC, and the entire queendom! @kellydenicetaylor

DANIELLE MENDOZA

(Anna of Cleves) is insanely grateful to be making her National Tour debut alongside these unbelievable Queens! Credits: SIX Norwegian (Boleyn), Tiananmen (Tay Jing), Princess Cruiselines (Guest Entertainer), and Rent (Maureen). Endless gratitude to my family and friends for your constant support. Love to the entire team of SIX. Maraming Salamat! @daniemendomusic

ALIZÉ CRUZ

(Katherine Howard), your “ten amongst the threes,” makes her thrilling National Tour Debut! Recently seen as Raven in Bat Out of Hell (Paris Theatre, Las Vegas), rehearsal swing for Boleyn/Howard/Seymour (NCL), and Moana in Disney's

When You Wish (Tuacahn Amphitheatre). She thanks her family, Firestarter Entertainment, the SIX team, and all of you queens on her journey to the throne! Let's make her-story!

ADRIANA SCALIICE

(Catherine Parr) is so excited to join the Queendom! She was most recently seen in the first national tour of Mean Girls as the Standby for Cady, Regina, and Janis. Endless gratitude to family and friends, CGF, Texas State University, and Tara Rubin Casting. @adrianascalice

ARYN BOHANNON

(Alternate) is a recent graduate from The Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music. She is absolutely thrilled to be making her National Tour debut! She would like to thank the entire Queendom for being such a constant source of joy, and her loved ones for being the best support system she could ask for. @arynboh

WESLEY CARPENTER

(Universal Alternate). She/her. Wesley is back in the Queendom and now making her Broadway debut! A southern gal, Belmont University grad. Credits: SIX Norwegian (Seymour), Jersey Boys (Lorraine), Miss Saigon (Ellen), Grease (Sandy). A massive thank you to LA Talent & Tara Rubin Casting. Mom, Dad, Lauren, and Emma, I literally would not be here without you. @wesleykcarpenter

TAYLOR SAGE EVANS

(Alternate) is thrilled to be making her National Tour debut and to be joining the Queendom! Graduate of CSUF ‘22. Endless thanks to Marc, Dustin, Tara Rubin casting, and the SIX team for believing in me. Love to Mom, Dad, Gma and Gpa. Be kind to yourself! @taylorsageevans

CARLINA PARKER

(Alternate) is overjoyed to have joined the Queendom! National/International Tour credits:

Rent (Swing, Mimi/Joanne cover, Assistant Dance Captain), Rock of Ages (Ensemble, Justice/Regina cover),

Mamma Mia! (Ensemble, Ali/Lisa cover). Other credits: Mamma Mia! (Lisa), and

Summer (Adult Mary Ellen, Diva cover). Instagram: @carlina_parker

AMAYA WHITE

(Alternate) is beyond excited to be joining the Queendom! Credits: Beautiful (Ogunquit Playhouse), national tour of An Officer and a Gentleman. Many thanks to Tara Rubin Casting! She would like to send extra gratitude to her family, friends, LINK, and the Collective. All the glory to God! @yourstrulyamaya