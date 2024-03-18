Photos: Get a First Look at AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on Broadway

The production will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, June 16, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.
AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE stars Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time), Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”), critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “You”) and Katie Broad, Bill Buell (Ink), Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy), Matthew August Jeffers, David Patrick Kelly (Once), David Mattar Merten, Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar), Thomas Jay Ryan, and Alan Trong.
Photo credit: Emilio Madrid
Caleb Eberhardt and Victoria Pedretti
Katie Broad, David Patrick Kelly and Victoria Pedretti
Victoria Pedretti and Jeremy Strong
Victoria Pedreddit, Calb Berhardt, and Jeremy Strong
