Photos: Get a First Look at AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on Broadway

Henrik Ibsen’s AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, and will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, June 16, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE stars Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time), Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”), critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “You”) and Katie Broad, Bill Buell (Ink), Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy), Matthew August Jeffers, David Patrick Kelly (Once), David Mattar Merten, Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar), Thomas Jay Ryan, and Alan Trong.