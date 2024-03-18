VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Set Design for the Sarah Brightman Led SUNSET BOULEVARD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at the set design for the new production of Sunset Boulevard, led by Sarah Brightman coming to Melbourne and Sydney, Australia. Watch as set designer Morgan Large takes us behind the scenes of the set build and shows the completed set model.

"When we first go to Norma Desmond's house, I want it to be a grand, ornate space but as well as kind of telling the story of her mental decline throughout the show. I wanted the visual to do exactly the same..." said Large.

The new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award winning musical masterpiece, SUNSET BOULEVARD will premiere in Melbourne in May 2024 at the Princess Theatre followed by a season at the Sydney Opera House in August.

Starring in this newly imagined revival alongside superstar Sarah Brightman, will be critically acclaimed actor and performer Tim Draxl in the role of Joe Gillis.

The role of Max Von Mayerling will be played by stage and screen veteran Robert Grubb, with the role of Betty Schaefer played by emerging leading lady Ashleigh Rubenach. Musical theatre performer Jarrod Draper will play the role of Artie Green and Cecil B. DeMille will be played by established theatre actor Paul Hanlon. The role of Norma Desmond, at select performances, will be played by Silvie Paladino.